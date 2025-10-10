Cruise Planners Travel Franchise Launches Next-Generation Technology & AI Enhancements

Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest home-based travel advisor franchise network, introduced several new travel technology enhancements during its annual convention onboard the Wonder of the Seas. These free tools streamline workflows, boost efficiency, and provide smarter ways for advisors to serve clients, reinforcing Cruise Planners’ position as a leader in travel franchise technology and innovation.

HIGHLIGHTS:

FUTURE AI PROJECTS: Cruise Planners previewed their roadmap for exciting AI-driven tools including:

Reservation Intelligence Engine: Personalized recommendations with AI-powered travel planning tools for trip components based on client booking patterns such as shore excursions recommendations, hotel recommendations, transportation and more.

AI Search Filters: Advanced filtering in CP Maxx, Cruise Planners advanced proprietary CRM system for travel advisors, to refine results with natural language queries. For example, an advisor searching for cruise results will speak their prompts instead of using filter forms.

AI Confirmation Import Tool: Using AI, advisors can now import confirmation emails directly into CP Maxx to automatically generate reservations and process pricing and commission data—reducing manual entry and improving efficiency.

TRIP SUMMARY 3.0: The Trip Summary proprietary tool has been completely rebuilt with a sleek, user-friendly interface. Key features include drag-and-drop functionality, an expanded range of travel component options such as cruisetours, flights, and rail, and the ability to bundle multiple itineraries into proposals for side-by-side comparison. The new consumer view allows clients to provide feedback, giving advisors actionable insights to tailor trips to each traveler’s preferences.

CLIENT ENHANCEMENTS: Advisors now have expanded client data visibility, powerful sorting and filtering, and new Favorites and Pinned client features to easily prioritize high-value relationships. Designed from advisor input, these upgrades provide smarter and faster ways to engage with clients in CP Maxx.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIND A FLIGHT – GOOGLE FLIGHT PRICES: Cruise Planners works with several air partners. Advisors can now search flights directly in CP Maxx with Google Flights integration, comparing “Best Flights” and “Other Flights” instantly keeping all air booking tools in one platform.

MAXX MEDIA: A new centralized media management system for travel franchise advisors that allows advisors to upload, record, and manage all their images, videos, and documents in one location. Media can then be seamlessly integrated and added into documents, marketing assets and more across all CP Maxx tools, simplifying content creation and marketing initiatives.

MOVING CP MAXX INTO THE CLOUD: Cruise Planners has transitioned their CP Maxx infrastructure to a secure, cloud-based environment, improving speed, reliability, and scalability for the network.

“Technology is central to our advisors’ success, enabling them to work more efficiently while dedicating more time to serving clients and expanding their business,” said Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. “We remain committed to leading in travel technology, investing in tools that save time, enhance client interactions, and drive business growth. These innovations are just the start, and we’re thrilled about the future, including the rollout of even more AI-driven tools to help our advisors deliver exceptional travel experiences.”