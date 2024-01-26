One&Only One Za’abeel – Now Open in Dubai

The leader in ultra-luxury hospitality, Kerzner International has officially unveiled its first urban vertical resort. Now open in Dubai, One&Only One Za’abeel brings all the life, energy, and glamour of the brand’s iconic beach resorts to a captivating cosmopolitan setting, where exceptional dining, innovative wellness and curated experiences create a spectacular urban stage at the centre of everything.

The first-ever urban resort from the ultra-luxury hospitality brand, One&Only One Za’abeel is where Dubai’s visionary allure and traditional hospitality converge. A captivating duality, the vertical masterpiece offers spacious accommodation, epicurean journeys, arts and culture experiences, and wellness programmes to residents and luxury travellers alike.

“At Kerzner International, we have long been at the forefront of pioneering hospitality experiences, and One&Only One Za’abeel is no exception. We have set aside convention and reinvented what an ultra-luxury resort in the heart of the city can deliver,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “Adding to Dubai’s dynamic skyline and embracing the soul of the city, this architectural landmark pushes the boundaries of excellence and vibrant city living – we’re thrilled to welcome the world into our first Urban Resort.”

The iconic destination, located in the One Za’abeel development by acclaimed architects Nikken Sekkei, is a direct reflection of the luxury resort’s dualistic nature, boasting dual skyscrapers which are dramatically intersected by the world’s longest cantilever, The Link – a futuristic boulevard floating 100 metres above the street.

ELEMENTAL ELEGANCE

Setting an incomparable standard of seclusion and exclusivity in keeping with One&Only’s overarching philosophy, One&Only One Za’abeel’s expansively spacious rooms, suites, and Villa One penthouse are amongst the largest that the city of Dubai has to offer. Masterfully designed by Jean-Michel Gathy, the interiors draw inspiration from the surrounding Za’abeel location. Translating to ‘white sand’ in the local Emirati dialect, Za’abeel’s soulful and traditional aura is indeed intuitively woven into the resort’s DNA, with a soothing neutral colour palette and subtle sand motifs in its textiles, artworks, and sculptural lighting.

Marking yet another first for One&Only, a one-of-a-kind collection of corner suites feature exceptional amenities for discerning travellers. Designed for seamless city living, the Za’abeel Suite offers 180-degree views of Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline. For a pampering wellness stay, the Sanctuary Suites include a massage table, and in-room spa treatments, while the Creative Suitesfeature acoustic panelling, the latest AV technology, and an in-suite private cocktail soirée for up to 10 guests. The Urban Suitehas been crafted with executive travel in mind including a state-of-the-art meeting space for intimate meetings and remote working.

The Royal Suite, offers three distinct and spacious living areas which boast a sumptuous lounge with standalone bar, a dedicated dining area with seating for 10 guests, and a private sitting room. The resort additionally introduces a series of two-storey spaces, including Skyline Loft and Villa One, adding yet another dimension of excellence and glamour to its accommodations. Spanning 755sqm, the Villa One penthouse reimagines One&Only’s signature beach villas like never before, taking Arabian extravagance to contemporary heights. From two bedrooms, a sleek majlis (reception lounge), an outdoor infinity pool, a cinema, and a gym, to exclusive benefits including a dedicated host, in-villa personal training and spa treatments, and access to a private chef, there is no shortage of indulgence at Villa One.

Also nestled within this exceptional development are the exclusive One&Only One Za’abeel Private Homes. Representing the pinnacle of luxury living in Dubai, these remarkable branded residences unlock an exclusive community, a coveted network of privileges, and captivating life and energy right at their doorstep.

A FUTURISTIC BOULEVARD

A thriving lifestyle destination, The Link will see globally renowned chefs come together with masterful mixologists to present the finest of what the culinary world has to offer, featuring unparalleled dining experiences courtesy of Michelin-lauded chefs, including the likes of Anne-Sophie Pic, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones, Mehmet Gürs, Paco Morales, and Tetsuya Wakuda. As well as elevating Dubai’s nightlife scene with the avant-garde Sphere, The Link will be host to some of the most exceptional and immersive dining experiences that the city has ever seen, taking guests on a truly exquisite gastronomic journey. Atop The Link is Tapasake, One&Only’s homegrown concept serving contemporary Nikkei cuisine against the backdrop of unobstructed views of the Dubai skyline and the UAE’s longest suspended infinity pool.

One&Only One Za’abeel will also welcome Dabiz Muñoz, crowned the Best Chef in the World in 2023 by the prestigious Best Chef Awards, who brings his iconic concept StreetXO to Dubai. Guests can also luxuriate in vibrant Indonesian cuisine at Andaliman, the newest One&Only homegrown concept, and Aelia’s delightful experience celebrating the French riviera through its cuisine. Outside, on the 4th floor, a Bali-inspired Garden Pool featuring a relaxed al fresco lifestyle with lush tropical greenery, a lagoon-style family swimming pool and a swim-up bar.

THE SOULFUL HEART OF DUBAI

Crafting unique experiences that halo the duality and inherent glamour of the urban vertical resort, One&Only One Za’abeel caters to different tastes, ranging from cocktail masterclasses, rejuvenating sunrise yoga, immersive art tours, cosy film nights to in-depth regional wine discovery sessions.

Incorporating two gala ballrooms, six meeting rooms, and a private club for suites on the 53rd floor, the resort truly creates your home away from home. For junior guests aged four to 12, the KidsOnly club offers an exciting programme of entertainment and activities all inspired by the UAE’s space mission.

LIFE AT ITS FULL POTENTIAL

Harnessing the transformative power of health science, pioneering aesthetic solutions, and holistic wellness, One&Only One Za’abeel is home to the first Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie in the UAE.

Spread over three floors within the resort, Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie is set to deliver ultra-personalised wellness journeys through a distilled version of the Swiss brand’s unrivalled science and services focusing on three interconnected pillars: Longevity, Wellbeing, and Aesthetics. The Hub also comprises 29 treatment rooms for wellbeing and clinical therapies, a Movement Studio boasting state-of-the-art gym facilities, a Longevity Bar, as well as the first Longevity Index lounge in the region.

“One&Only One Za’abeel sets the benchmark for ultra-luxury hospitality in a thriving cosmopolitan setting,” said Jan Tibaldi, Cluster General Manager, One&Only One Za’abeel. “We are delighted to welcome guests to experience the soulful heart of the world’s most dynamic city – a place that is the centre of culture, cuisine, and entertainment.”

Discover a world of captivating duality at One&Only One Za’abeel. For reservations or more information, please visit oneandonlyresorts.come/one-zaabeel.