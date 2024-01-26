Millennium Hotels and Resorts opens new lifestyle hotel in Doha

Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East and Africa (MEA) has announced the opening of Millennium Place Doha, described as a lifestyle sanctuary in the heart of the city and with an emphasis on sustainability as part of the guest experience.

It houses 150 modern superior and deluxe guest rooms, plus six executive suites, which include convenient amenities. A selection of the rooms also boast private balconies where guests can enjoy views of the city.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our fifth Millennium hotel in Doha. Operated under the Millennium Place brand, Millennium Place Doha makes every moment an opportunity for happiness.

“Whether our guests are staying for business or leisure, our ethos, ‘Happy – in every moment, Happiness is a choice,’ permeates every aspect of our service. With sustainability at the forefront of our operations and a range of F&B concepts which will appeal to in-house guests and visitors alike, we are looking forward to seeing the hotel become a lifestyle hub in the city.”

In terms of food and beverage, a range of concepts will cater to those looking for diverse yet relaxed dining experiences:

Mario e Mario, a dream come true over 10 years, echoes Mario Jr. Haddad’s childhood love for authentic Italian dishes. This spot, with its homey ambiance, open kitchen, and enchanting terrace, delivers genuine Italian flavours in a personalised setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tawlet Yvonne captures Lebanese hospitality, blending nostalgic family flavours in ever-changing seasonal dishes. From cherished childhood memories to heartwarming reunions, savour classic home-cooked favourites that cater to diverse palates.

Yee Hwa on the Mezzanine offers authentic Korean and Japanese cuisine including Korean barbecue, specialities like bulgogi, beef and kimchi stir-fry, rib soup and renowned Korean noodle dish - japchae.

Private dining options offer privacy and comfort for gatherings, meetings and celebrations.

Lively American watering hole, VAR Sports Bar, is the place to go for comforting American cuisine and a lively atmosphere complete with pool tables and a computer games room.

The spa features multiple treatment rooms or workout in the well-equipped fitness centre. An indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi, also offers an opportunity for guests to unwind. An outdoor rooftop swimming pool offers Instagrammable views of the surrounding areas and the Doha skyline and has all the feelings of a hidden oasis.

Aligned with Millennium’s Green Path, an effort to minimise the group’s environmental impact, sustainability is at the core of Millennium Place Doha’s guest experience.

Initiatives such as utilising and refilling amenity dispensers to reduce single-use plastics have been carefully thought out, and green-themed decor in the lobby and restaurants aligns with the hotel’s commitment to eco-conscious living and creating a serene, nature-inspired ambiance.

Architect Mohamed Abbas, Owner and Managing director of Ishtar Hotel Management, said: “It is an honour to open a hotel which brings such an exciting and unique lifestyle concept to the city with its signature blend of dining, hospitality and entertainment. We are sure that Millennium Place Doha will cater to a broad range of guests and we are looking forward to a successful year ahead.”

Millennium Place Doha provides swift access to the city’s most well-known landmarks including Doha Corniche and Katara.

Source – TradeArabia News Service