One&Only and Montroi unveil signature fragrance collection

One&Only, the ultra-luxury resort brand located in the world’s most exceptional destinations, has revealed a collection of exclusive fragrances developed by perfume house, Montroi.

The collaboration blends Montroi’s sensuous storytelling and exploratory spirit with One&Only’s commitment to creating exceptional experiences around the world. The journey of the exquisite scents began over two years, each one handcrafted by artisans in Grasse in the south of France and encapsulating the essence of a One&Only Resort, from the wilds of Rwanda to the sun-kissed shores of the Maldives.

“We are thrilled to be launching a collection of fragrances together with Montroi that celebrates the sensory experience of One&Only. Montroi’s passion for travel, culture and nomadic adventure, coupled with their expertise as a perfumier, meant they were the ideal partner for this collaboration,” says Phillipe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International. “Scent is so evocative of memories and places, and these fragrances will transport our guests to the most captivating destinations and moments from their travels.”

Driven by a commitment to craftsmanship, authenticity and attention to detail, Montroi’s artisans have captured the essence of each scintillating location with a carefully considered blend of ingredients. Bergamot, sweet jasmine and musky sandalwood combine to bring to life the ambiance of One&Only The Palm in Dubai; the coastal location of One&Only Palmilla is evoked with crisp notes of lemon, blackcurrant and pine with heart notes of sweet peach and musky, amber undertones; and a heady cocktail of pepper, vetiver and musk evokes the verdant jungles of Rwanda and One&Only Gorilla’s Nest. Every element has been individually selected to craft a scent that celebrates each One&Only destination.

Enrique Hormigo-Scarlett and Samir Aghera, co-founders of Montroi, explain, “Collaborating with One&Only and visiting the different destinations has been an enlightening experience. While exploring their unique properties in such exceptional locations we have been able to interact with local cultures and discover new crafts. We have met with different artisans with whom we have shared new ideas, which truly added a higher depth to the project. Montroi is elated to collaborate with One&Only on the grounds of similar values, contributing to create exceptional memories in unique destinations. We believe that a scent is an ideal way to cherish some of the most special moments, adding to the overall experiences of those who are nomads at heart.”

The 15 signature scents capture the magic of holiday travel and are the perfect gift or keepsake. Wrapped in sustainable packaging, each features hand-sketched artwork inspired by the resort. The fragrances are available in 100ml bottles for $180 each, or an Experience Set including 10ml of all 15 scents is $500. The collection will be available to purchase from 1 December at One&Only Resorts and anywhere in the world from montroi.com. The exclusive scents can also be pre-ordered by visiting One&Only and Montroi’s websites.

