RAS AL KHAIMAH: THE ULTIMATE FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 GAME PLAN

Figuring out your FIFA World Cup 2022 viewing plans just got that little bit easier. From live entertainment and exclusive competitions to themed menus and daily drinks specials, Ras Al Khaimah’s world-class hotels are getting match ready to fuel your game-day excitement and make the experience truly memorable.

So, whether you’re planning to cheer on the underdogs or support your country to victory, check out the viewing locations and enjoy the beautiful game from one of the most diverse destinations in the region.

Here is everything you need to know about Ras Al Khaimah’s plans for the FIFA World Cup 2022:

Hampton by Hilton, Al Marjan Island

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches at Ras Al Khaimah’s best sports venue – CLAW BBQ RAK, an American diner-inspired restaurant located in the largest Hampton by Hilton in the world. CLAW BBQ RAK is a 12.000 sq.ft venue featuring fourty 50-inch indoor and three outdoor TV screens as well as two enormous LED indoor and outdoor screens. CLAW BBQ RAK will air three different matches at a time allowing guests to watch the game of their choice with commentaries in the outdoor fun zone area. While cheering on their favourite teams, guests can also feast on the venue’s deliciously addictive grills and seafood as well as their CLAW-some beverage and shisha menu with Live DJ performance between matches. Apart from match games, visitors can challenge themselves and friends to a wild ride on the venue’s rodeo bull or game of basketball, darts, Jenga, billiard and foosball.

From the 21st November to 18th December, each adult visitor can purchase a CLAW BBQ stadium ticket valued at AED 100 to secure match-watching spots. The ticket is fully redeemable on food and beverage. Some of CLAW’s exclusive World Cup offers include:

Budweiser Bucket with Nacho Libre – AED 99

The Champions promo: XXRita cocktails or selected Jar cocktails and two selected appetizers – AED135

Draft Budweiser beer or Stella Artois – AED 33

10% discount on BBQ Platter

20% discount for all Hampton by Hilton in-house guests on the a la carte menu

15% discount for all CLAW BBQ RAK Saturday brunch guests (1PM – 4PM)

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

The newly opened five-star resort boasts uninterrupted sea views of the Arabian Gulf – perfect for families to relax this World Cup and enjoy the ultimate island experience. Take your pick from spacious rooms, suites, or beachfront chalets and enjoy all the action at the modern brasserie and bar, Boons. Enjoy a special World Cup room rate that includes a guaranteed table at Boons.

Boasting not only one of the biggest screens in Ras Al Khaimah, Boons offers guests plenty of indoor and outdoor seating with live entertainment in between games, games and of course plenty of exciting food and beverage packages.

Enjoy a 90-minute unlimited hops and wings package for AED 249 per person, an overtime unlimited hops and wings package for AED 125 per person, the ‘BBB’ offer that includes the Boons Burger & Beer for AED 129, Bottoms Up! House hops bucket for AED 119 and the Draft ALL Game package with draft hops for AED 49

For those feeling lucky, follow Boons on Instagram to guess the score and win daily prizes

Guests who spend over AED 500 during the match will get the chance to spin the prize wheel for amazing daily prizes

Open daily from 12PM – 3AM



InterContinental Mina Al Arab

Located on the sparkling shoreline of Hayat Island, the five-star haven combines idyllic island style living with the warm hospitality of the region. A dining destination in itself, the resort is home to a wide selection of culinary outlets. For match day entertainment and buzz, guests can head to NoHo Bar & Grill, inspired by the artistic streets of North Houston in New York, perfect for sharing platters and enjoying the latest in mixology and live entertainment. Catch the match on two screens with an electric ambiance, themed meals, drink specials, games and more!

Enjoy the limited-edition Nation’s Basket, a special platter serving up dishes inspired by participating countries, paired with refreshing hops

Participate in the Predict & Brunch competition to predict the outcome of the match for the chance to win a brunch voucher for two in a raffle draw

For those aiming to go all-out, face-painted supporters will receive a 15% discount on food and drinks during the match.

NoHo Bar & Grill is open daily from 1PM – 2AM



Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Proudly residing in its own secluded cove and overlooking shimmering views of the azure waters, the award-winning resort calls one and all to enjoy the World Cup while unwinding across the hotel’s relaxing facilities. From three outdoor swimming pools to the sports and water sports centre and spa, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Set up exclusively for the season, the ‘World Cup Fan Zone’ will stream all matches at three exciting venues including Vida Churrascaria, Arriba Rooftop Bar and XO Bar. With a seasonal menu available throughout the tournament, refreshing sea breeze and live entertainment, it is the ultimate place to cheer your team on!

Vida Churrascaria: matches are screened from 2PM – 5PM

Arriba Rooftop Bar: matches are screened at 5PM, 8PM and 11PM

XO Bar: matches are screened at 2PM, 5PM, 8PM and 11PM

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island

Enjoy a picturesque beachside getaway on the stunning Al Marjan Island, with direct access to the beach, spectacular views of the surrounding blue waters, and plenty of on-site entertainment. Catch all the action at the RBG Sports Bar or head to The Beach for an epic outdoor screening experience. Each venue features a giant screen and can accommodate up to 50 fans.

RBG Bar: Chill on the beach whilst you cheer your favorite team on the bar’s 4m LED screen with live cooking stations serving the tastiest BBQ food alongside daily drinks specials. Guests can opt for the ‘all you can eat’ package or select individual portions from the a la carte menu crafted by the resort’s chefs | Open daily from 4PM – 2AM

The Beach: Enjoy the beautiful game on the big screen with your whole family and embark on a culinary journey with live cooking stations, BBQ specials served over open flames, fresh salads, and delicious sides. This can be enjoyed as part of the buffet package or from the a la carte menu alongside daily drinks specials. | Open daily from 1PM – 3AM | Reservations are required.

Action Hotel

Located in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, enjoy exceptional Emirati hospitality, a world-class dining experience, and extraordinary comfort. Ideal for families visiting the city or for those looking for an extended stay, Action Hotel will ensure that no match is missed with live screenings and a daily raffle draw at both the all-day dining restaurant Fresh, and Champs Sports Bar.

Champs Sport Bar: Munch on bar bites from around the world, paired with a wide selection of drinks. Minimum spend during the matches applies and includes two hops and a starter from the hearty menu. | Open daily from 12PM – 2AM

Fresh Restaurant: Watch your favourite teams compete at this all-day dining restaurant, and indulge in a set menu of international cuisine with Middle Eastern and Indian highlights. | Open daily from 6:30AM – 12 midnight

To find out more about Ras Al Khaimah and plan your own itinerary this FIFA World Cup, please visit rakcalendar.ae