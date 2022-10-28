THE PENINSULA HOTELS ROLLS OUT THE HOLIDAY RED CARPET FOR GUESTS AROUND THE WORLD

The legendary hotel brand greets guests with dazzling festive-season meals, music, gifts, and opportunities to gather joyfully

The winter holidays are an especially magical season to visit The Peninsula, whose hotels around the globe have embodied classic elegance and superlative service for almost a century.

This year, in keeping with their tradition of helping guests create unforgettable holiday memories, each Peninsula will offer guests a feast for the senses – including magnificently decorated lobbies and Christmas trees, lavish festive dining menus and sweet treats, delightful family activities and performances, and chances to share in the tradition of charitable giving.

Collectively, these special offerings will allow Peninsula guests to celebrate the most meaningful aspect of the holiday season: time spent with loved ones. Below are just a few of the enchanting festive experiences that guests can enjoy together – and remember for a lifetime. While festive celebrations may vary between hotels, the essence of sharing the holiday spirit with The Peninsula as “The Home of the Festive Season” fills the air the moment guests step into each property.



Spectacular Tree-Lighting and Holiday Music Concerts

At each Peninsula property around the world, the hotel lobby will once again be graced by the presence of an enormous and splendidly decorated tree. Guests will be dazzled by a host of holiday kick off activities, such as jubilant tree-lighting ceremonies, live music concert, servings of hot chocolate and other confections, or even a visit by Santa.

Guests will have more chances to appreciate holiday music during the festive season, including, in some cases, choral performances from local choirs. Diners who partake in a classic Peninsula Afternoon Tea may also be serenaded by live musicians, whose repertoires will include plenty of seasonal favourites.

Sumptuous Festive Meals and Treats

Exquisite gourmet menus created by The Peninsula Hotels’ award-winning chefs will let guests celebrate the holidays deliciously. Each hotel will host extravagant Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners at their signature restaurants, as well as lavish brunches on both Christmas and New Year’s Day. Special Festive Afternoon Tea menus will also be offered, including traditional dishes, delectable desserts, and sometimes a visit from Santa.

Beautifully packaged holiday hampers, offered at The Peninsula Hotels, let guests share the joy of the season with friends, colleagues, and family members. Hampers are filled to the rim with The Peninsula’s signature and seasonal gourmet goodies.



Joyful Family Activities

A wealth of fun holiday pursuits will let guests enjoy memorable family moments at The Peninsula Hotels and partake in festive traditions. Depending on the property, these offerings may include gingerbread-decorating alongside the hotel’s pastry chefs; live readings of Festive stories; Christmas carolling; wreath making and chances to meet Santa.



Opportunities to Give

In recognition of the season of giving, The Peninsula Hotels will continue its tradition of contributing to organisations that support children’s welfare in each of its hotels’ home cities. At each Peninsula property, a portion of the cost of a Festive Afternoon Tea will be donated toward this worthy cause.