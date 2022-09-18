Oman plans over 50 events for MICE tourism

The Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) is organising a series of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), which it expects would attract over 300,000 tourists during the last quarter of 2022.

The centre is also hosting a special event for football fans for 21 days during the Qatar World Cup later this year.

“Over 50 events will be held during the last quarter,” said Said al Shanfari, the convention centre CEO. The centre is hosting the Oman Tourism Forum on September 27 and 28, with more than 300 representatives from Oman’s tourism sector taking part in it, he said in an interview with ONA.

“The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) Middle East awards for the year 2022 will be held on September 29. This will see the centre hosting more than 1,000 participants.”

Shanfari informed that two other big events – the Food and Hospitality Oman and the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference – will be held from September 26 to 28.

In October, the centre will kick off a season of events and festivals focusing on science, technology, innovation as well as agricultural produces, and a fashion show.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 10, Al Nimr International Exhibition Organizers will hold EduTrac Oman – a three-day higher education, training and career expo at the OCEC.

The centre will host Project Oman – an international exhibition on construction technology, infrastructure and building materials – from October 24-26, while Oman Fire, Safety and Security event will be held on October 25 and 26.

“The Oman Maritime Confex, an embodiment of the marine civilisational heritage of the sultanate, will be held from October 24 to 27,” Shanfari said, elucidating that “it provides cultural and economic exchanges between hundreds of representatives from sectors such marine logistics, marine supply chains, port management, fish farming and marine marketing, and is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants and visitors.”

Regarding other events, the OCEC chief informed that there will be a festival ‘Oman Nights’ on November 2-3, giving over 2,000 participants to enjoy Omani music and culture.

“The Muscat Arts Festival, from November 2-4 will provide a platform to prominent local Omani artists to display their artworks.

“While the 89th UFI Global Congress – the global association of the exhibition industry – from November 14-17, will see participation of nearly 600 delegates from over 50 countries.”

In December, the OCEC will host events like Muscat International Jewellery Exhibition, from December 1 to 5, the Green Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition from December 5 to 7, and the Airports Council International’s annual global trade show Airports Innovate, which reflects the rapid advancements of the industry in terms of technology, business and strategy, on December 7 and 8.