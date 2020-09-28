Oman Air to return to Dubai and Doha this week

Oman Air will return to scheduled service on Thursday, with routes to 18 cities in 12 countries.

The network will include two flights per week connecting Muscat and Dubai, along with two flights per week connecting the capital and Doha.

All flights will depart and arrive on Sunday and Thursdays, and will run until at least October 24th.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Omani s airports.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the sultanate.