Oman Air Launches Special Fares for World Cup Travelers from GCC

Getting the ball rolling this football season, Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, is offering special GCC fares to Muscat for those planning on heading to the World Cup.

All GCC nationals and residents can purchase the specially priced tickets at just OMR 149 for Economy Class and OMR 309 for Business Class, with Oman Air also providing easy onward connections to the games, available separately. Whether a convenient stopover or an extended getaway in Muscat, it’s the perfect excuse to experience Oman’s breathtaking natural beauty and signature warm hospitality.

Football fans opting to fly via Muscat can head to the match on one of Oman Air’s daily Match Day Shuttle Flights, at just OMR 49 return. Operating between Muscat and Doha from 21st November to 3rd December 2022, the service is designed to seamlessly connect fans to their respective matches, just an hour’s flight away. A no-check-in baggage policy also allows guests to plan an easy-in, easy-out travel itinerary.

Guests booking a fare must hold a valid Hayya Card and a match ticket. Other terms, conditions and pre-departure requirements apply, which are provided at www.omanair.com.