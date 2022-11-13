The Ritz-Carlton, Amman receives its second award at the World Travel Awards 2022

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman was recently named the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022 at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Ceremony. The event was held at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, in Muscat, Oman, on November 11, bringing together travel industry leaders from across the globe.

The award was presented to the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, in recognition of the hotel’s outstanding performance and unparalleled hospitality services for leisure and business segments alike.

Last month, the luxury hotel hosted the World Travel Awards’ Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022, where they obtained their first award, being named the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa.

Commenting on the occasion, Derbas said, “After proudly hosting the World Travel Awards’ Middle East Gala Ceremony last month, we at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman are absolutely honored to receive such stellar recognition at the global Grand Final Ceremony in Oman. Being named the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022 is an incredible testament to the dedication and passion of our esteemed ladies and gentlemen and their tireless pursuit of excellence.”

In addition to taking its place as the Kingdom’s premier upscale hospitality destination, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is home to a number of remarkable dining destinations, including its signature Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, which was inaugurated in June 2022, and is situated on the 20th floor of the hotel—offering a panoramic view of the city and a truly unique Italian fine dining experience. Most recently, the hotel unveiled its latest F&B hotspot, Legends, a game-changing upscale sports lounge, featuring a stadium-like screen, as well as F1 pods, pool tables, golf simulators, and a live DJ. The menu features signature beverages and California-inspired cuisine.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Zawya