OCEANIA CRUISES SET TO TAKE GUESTS TO THE STARS AND BACK

Oceania Cruises®, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, today announced four additional 2026 solar eclipse sailings, providing guests with five exceptional itineraries to view the cosmic event – the most for any cruise line globally.

The collection of once-in-a-lifetime voyages will see guests perfectly positioned to experience the phenomenon on August 12, 2026, off the shores of Ireland, Iceland, Portugal, and the United Kingdom

Each of the itineraries will navigate prime locations within the eclipse’s path, maximizing viewing conditions at sea. With Oceania Marina™ positioned in the path of 100 percent totality and Oceania Insignia™, Oceania Sirena™, and two voyages aboard Oceania Vista® each in the path of more than 90 percent totality, these sailings promise an unforgettable experience for travelers and astronomy enthusiasts alike.

Oceania Cruises’ hallmark enrichment programs will enhance the solar eclipse with expert insights from an impressive roster of guest speakers, including esteemed astronomers and NASA ambassadors. Travelers can delve deep into the scientific and cultural significance of solar eclipses, further enhancing their voyage.

“There is no better way to witness the grandeur of a total solar eclipse than from the comfort of an Oceania Cruises ship, where our guests can enjoy this rare cosmic event at sea, away from city lights and distractions,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Oceania Cruises. “With four ships now positioned within the eclipse path, we are delivering an unparalleled experience combining luxury, enrichment, and an awe-inspiring natural wonder, while maintaining our commitment to delivering The Finest Cuisine at Sea.”

During the eclipse itself, guests will be invited to enjoy a series of vibrant deck parties, offering prime viewing for the main event, alongside celestial festivities and indulgent solar-themed culinary delights designed to celebrate the occasion. Think solar eclipse cookies, star-shaped sandwiches, half-moon shrimp empanadas with chimichurri sauce, eclipse-inspired passion fruit macarons, and more, adding a flavorful touch to the extraordinary experience.

Oceania Marina - 14-day Sailing in the Path of 100 Percent Totality

Oceania Marina’s immersive itinerary sets sail on July 30, 2026, sailing from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Reykjavik, Iceland, with guests invited to visit smaller ports including Invergordon, Scrabster, and Akureyri, and enjoy shore excursions ranging from visits to medieval castles and whale watching to bike tours through unspoiled nature reserves. The prime eclipse viewing will occur while departing port in Grundarfjordur, Iceland. On board, published astronomer, Dennis Mammana, will guide guests through the wonders and mysteries of the cosmos.

Oceania Insignia - 12-day Sailing in the Path of 97 Percent Totality

Oceania Insignia’s captivating sailing, departing August 3, 2026, embarks in Reykjavik, Iceland, and concludes in London (Southampton), United Kingdom. During this sojourn, guests will visit charming boutique ports including Killybegs, Dingle, and Cork, and can experience unique tours, from relaxing in outdoor lagoons or hiking through the Highlands to horseback riding in glacial landscapes. The highlight of the journey will be the prime eclipse viewing, which will take place at sea, near Glengarriff, Ireland. To enrich the experience, astronomer and former NASA space shuttle mission specialist applicant Dr. Jerry Krassner, known as “The Wizard of Stars,” will be on board to share his expertise and guide budding astronomers through the solar eclipse.

Oceania Vista - 25-day Sailing in the Path of 93.03 Percent Totality

Oceania Vista’s captivating 25-day Grand Voyage, sailing round trip London (Southampton), United Kingdom and embarking on August 2, 2026, calls at destinations including Falmouth, Holyhead, and Kristiansand. Shore excursion options include exploring 13th-century medieval castles, walking lush subtropical gardens, and indulging in traditional pub lunches. The solar eclipse will be viewed from a prime position off the coast of Belfast as the ship departs Northern Ireland, heading toward Douglas, Isle of Man (United Kingdom). During the voyage, NASA Solar System Ambassador Ted Blank will captivate guests with his extensive knowledge of astronomy and the solar system.

Oceania Vista - 15-day Sailing in the Path of 93.03 Percent Totality

For an eclipse cruise of just over two weeks, guests can also join the second segment of Oceania Vista’s Grand Voyage, which departs from Belfast, Northern Ireland, on August 12, 2026. This 15-day journey to London will take travelers through the British Isles and Baltic gems, including stops in Scrabster, Copenhagen, and Berlin. Guests will have the opportunity to tour renowned whisky distilleries, visit iconic landmarks, and explore cities like a true local, with the highlight being the solar eclipse spectacle.

Oceania Sirena - 12-day Sailing in the Path of 94 Percent Totality

Departing from London (Southampton), United Kingdom on August 5, 2026, and concluding in Barcelona, Spain, Oceania Sirena’s voyage along the Iberian Peninsula will offer guests the chance to explore picturesque ports such as Ferrol, Oporto, and Almeria. Travelers will have the option to experience one-of-a-kind shore excursions including shepherding for a day, traditional river cruises, and forest cycling adventures. A memorable part of the journey will be the prime eclipse viewing as the ship sails away from Lisbon, Portugal. An enrichment guest speaker is soon to be announced.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly refined travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.