Norwegian Group Places New Order for Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing and Norwegian Group announced today that the airline group has placed an order for 30 737-8 airplanes as the airline looks to expand its service across Europe.

The agreement represents the group’s first direct Boeing order since 2017 and increases their 737 MAX order book to 80 airplanes.

“This milestone aircraft order is on attractive terms and secures our fleet growth in a way that supports our planned growth and sustainability targets. By exercising the options and adjusting the delivery profile, we maintain flexibility while reinforcing our commitment to operating one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets in Europe,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian. “These aircraft will not only lower emissions but also provide our customers with an even better travel experience. We are pleased to extend our solid long-term partnership with Boeing through this order.”

Norwegian has predominantly operated Boeing single-aisle airplanes since placing its first order for the Next-Generation 737-800 in 2007. It was the first European airline to take delivery of the 737 MAX in 2017 and was also the first airline to operate the 737-8 model on transatlantic routes between Europe and the U.S.

In 2022, Norwegian restructured its order book, firming its commitment to 50 737-8s with options for an additional 30 airplanes.

“Norwegian’s impressive performance over the past few years has demonstrated the strength of their network, business model and strategy. Today’s agreement for an additional 30 737-8s will support their ambition to be the airline of choice in Scandinavia, providing flexibility to expand across Europe and beyond,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “Norwegian has been a great partner to the 737 program, having placed over 200 orders for the 737 NG and MAX since 2007. We are honored that Norwegian continues to place its trust in our 737 team to grow its business.”

The 737-8 model can carry up to 200 passengers depending on configuration, with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). The 737 MAX family is well-suited to support airline fleet modernization by reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.