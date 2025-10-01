Paradise found: Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights

Etihad Airways is bringing back a favourite with the relaunch of seasonal flights to Zanzibar, the Indian Ocean’s legendary spice island.

From 14 June until 6 September 2026, Etihad will operate four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Zanzibar, giving travellers the perfect gateway to palm-fringed beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant Swahili culture.

Zanzibar becomes Etihad’s 30th destination announced this year, reinforcing the airline’s ambitious global expansion. The decision to return has been facilitated by Etihad’s larger and more complete European network, with multiple double-daily services now feeding Abu Dhabi. With two major European banks creating efficient connections in both directions, Zanzibar is now more accessible than ever for guests from Europe and the GCC. The seasonal service taps into strong summer demand for the destination from across these regions and complements Etihad’s growing global network.

Flights will be operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320, offering Business and Economy cabins designed for comfort on the medium-haul journey.

“Zanzibar is the perfect summer escape and we are thrilled to welcome it back to our growing network,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “From world-famous beaches and spice markets to rich history and culture, Zanzibar has something for everyone. We know it’s a destination our guests have been eager to see return, and we can’t wait to connect them to this unique island paradise.”

Part of Tanzania’s idyllic archipelago, Zanzibar is celebrated for its UNESCO-listed Stone Town, spice plantations and some of the world’s most spectacular beaches. From diving in coral reefs to exploring centuries-old alleyways, the island offers a perfect blend of relaxation and discovery. The island also serves as a gateway to East Africa’s iconic safari destinations, making it an ideal twin-centre holiday with the Serengeti or Kilimanjaro.

With Palma de Mallorca also joining the network this summer, Etihad guests now have the choice of both Mediterranean escapes and Indian Ocean retreats, reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a hub for sun-soaked adventures.

Tickets are available now at etihad.com or via the mobile app.