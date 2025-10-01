Sapphire Sands Villas to Open on Saint Lucia’s Reduit Beach

Bay Gardens Resorts Group today announced the upcoming debut of Sapphire Sands Villas, a new beachfront villa retreat set directly on Reduit Beach in Rodney Bay Village. Opening inFebruary 2026, the property will offer travelers a refined yet relaxed way to enjoy one of Saint Lucia’s most beloved destinations.

Sapphire Sands Villas places guests on one of the island’s most iconic stretches of sand, famed for its calm waters, golden shoreline, and striking sunsets over Pigeon Island. The property features nine three-bedroom villas (27 keys) that can be configured as one-, two- or three-bedroom accommodations. Each villa includes a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living area, contemporary finishes, private balconies, and sweeping ocean views. Select ground-floor villas offer plunge pools for secluded dips just steps from the beach.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to a new kind of Bay Gardens experience at Sapphire Sands Villas, one that is relaxed and deeply connected to the beauty of Saint Lucia,” said Daryl Aaron, general manager. “Our vision is to create a place where guests feel at home, enjoy warm island hospitality, and build memories that last long after their visit.”

Dining

At the waterfront Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant, Kimchi & Kalaloo, guests enjoy bold flavors with oceanfront views. The menus highlight fresh seafood, Saint Lucia’s daily catch, and the island’s only authentic Korean barbecue experience. Evenings invite shared plates and good company in a laid-back island ambiance.

Wellness

Wellness offerings include sunrise yoga in an open-air pavilion, a boutique spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The spa features six treatment rooms with therapies ranging from aromatherapy massages to indulgent body treatments, creating a calming retreat just moments from the beach.

Family & Adventure

Families enjoy the complimentary Coral Kidz Club for children ages 4–12 and unlimited access to Splash Island Waterpark, Saint Lucia’s only open-water inflatable park. Guests can also try paddleboarding, kayaking, Hobie Cat sailing, and more. Babysitting services are available for parents seeking time to themselves.

Through Bay Gardens’ “Stay at 1, Play at 5” program, Sapphire Sands Villas guests also enjoy access to facilities at sister properties, expanding vacation options with additional pools, dining, and nightly entertainment.

Service

Hospitality remains Bay Gardens Resorts’ hallmark, with 24/7 butler service and a dedicated team ensuring every detail—from private beachfront dinners to snorkeling trips—is handled with ease.

Grand Opening Offer

To mark its debut, Sapphire Sands Villas is offering up to 25% off all room categories for early bookings made through Jan. 31, 2026, valid for travel from Feb. 1 through May 7, 2026. For reservations, visit baygardensresorts.com/sapphire-sands or call 1-877-620-3200.