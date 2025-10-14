2025 International MICE Summit (IMS) to convene global leaders

The International MICE Summit (IMS25) will return to Riyadh during 26–27 November 2025, bringing together more than 2,000 global leaders to unlock growth across the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. Hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), IMS25 will provide attendees with unparalleled access to the world’s fastest-growing major events destination. Aligned with Vision 2030’s goals of economic diversification and human capability development, IMS25 showcases how business events drive cross-sector innovation and sustainable growth. Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented growth in the MICE sector, as the Kingdom invests across the ecosystem in preparation for Expo 2030 and the 2034 Football World Cup.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2024, which attracted more than 1,700 attendees, 140 speakers and moderators from more than 25 countries, IMS25 is set to further cement its position as the global convening force under the theme ‘Public - Private Collaboration: Fueling MICE Growth’.

“Vision 2030 is delivering an unprecedented era of opportunity for the events industry, creating new experiences, opportunities and destinations as Saudi Arabia welcomes the world,” said IMS host and Chairman of SCEGA, His Excellency Fahd Al-Rasheed. “By bringing together leaders, event investors and decision-makers, IMS25 will drive collaboration that delivers connectivity, innovation, and growth across the Kingdom and the global MICE industry.”

“IMS25 builds upon the success of the inaugural Summit last year, deepening partnerships and ensuring this sector can realize the unprecedented opportunities before us, defining new models for growth and value. The business events sector alone has grown by 44% in the past five years, underscoring its pivotal role in the Kingdom’s economic diversification.”

As the fastest-growing business events destination in the G20, Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, world-class infrastructure investments, and bold vision are generating unprecedented growth opportunities, approximately 17,000 events taking place every year. The Kingdom welcomed a record-breaking 115.9 million tourists in 2024, with a 19% year-on-year increase in visitor spending by international visitors and an 11% overall growth in total tourism spending.

The two-day IMS25 program will feature Ministers, private sector CEOs and commercial announcements in a range of settings, including innovation clusters, a future MICE leaders’ platform, and a celebration gala dinner. Registration is now open at www.internationalmicesummit.com