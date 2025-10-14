Beverly Hills Welcomes New Dining, Retail and Cultural Destinations Ahead of a Milestone Year 2026

Beverly Hills is experiencing a dynamic period of growth, with the latter half of 2025 bringing a wave of hotel transformations, new restaurants, flagship retail, and cultural experiences that underscore the city’s global influence. Home to visionary hoteliers, world-renowned chefs, and leading luxury brands, Beverly Hills continues to evolve while staying true to its reputation as one of the world’s most iconic destinations.

“The past few months have brought significant momentum for Beverly Hills, marked by on-going re-investment into our hotels, the arrival of more acclaimed restaurants, and dynamic cultural additions that reinforce the city’s international reputation,” said Julie Wagner, CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. “These openings not only enrich the experiences of our visitors but also ensure that Beverly Hills continues to set the standard for luxury and innovation.”

With 2026 on the horizon—and international attention turning to Los Angeles as host to major global events—Beverly Hills is poised to welcome visitors from around the world to experience its unmatched blend of glamour, creativity, and hospitality. “As we move into 2026, Beverly Hills is ready to welcome the world,” Wagner added. “From the FIFA World Cup to the 100th anniversary of Route 66, next year will be a milestone moment to showcase our city’s unmatched hospitality, cultural vibrancy, and timeless appeal.”

Flavors of the Future: New Culinary Destinations Arrive in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills continues to cement its reputation as a premier culinary destination, attracting high-profile chefs and restaurateurs, many of which are choosing the city for their first U.S. or West Coast locations. Recent openings include Marea Beverly Hills, the first West Coast outpost of the acclaimed New York City restaurant; the glamorous, supper-club–style 88 Club from Top Chef winner Mei Lin; Pura Vida, the first West Coast location for the healthy café concept with a cult-like following; Levain Bakery, known for its legendary six-ounce cookies; All’Antico Vinaio, the famed Florence-based sandwich shop; the first U.S. location for Hi Bake’s French and Asian-inspired sweets; and Bacio di Latte debuting its newest flagship U.S. gelateria. The city will also see an upcoming relocation of beloved Beverly Hills deli Nate N’ Al’s, the soon-to-open French-Mediterranean concept Azur and the highly anticipated West Coast arrival of Sant Ambroeus.

Legendary Hotels, New Luxury: Transformations Across Beverly Hills Hospitality

Beverly Hills hotels continue to redefine luxury hospitality, investing in transformative enhancements that elevate every aspect of the guest experience. The Beverly Hilton is reimagining guest rooms, public spaces, and amenities in a property-wide revitalization as an anchor to the forthcoming One Beverly Hills development which will also include the first West coast Aman Hotel, Residences and Private Club; Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, has debuted a next-generation spa blending modern wellness innovation with timeless luxury; The Beverly Hills Hotel will add a chic veranda bar, private screening room, stylish meeting venue, lobby café, and an elegant supper club with fine dining and live entertainment; and L’Ermitage Beverly Hills has transformed its arrival experience with a redesigned lobby level, refreshed restaurant and lounge, upgraded concierge and reception areas, and a revitalized rooftop escape.

Rodeo Drive Reinvented: Iconic Brands Double Down on Beverly Hills

On the retail front, Beverly Hills continues to attract marquee brands and architectural statements that reinforce its standing as one of the most iconic luxury shopping destinations in the world. Recent highlights include new flagships from GEARYS Rolex and Patek Philippe, and the refreshed Grand Seiko store.

Looking ahead, Rodeo Drive will see some of its most ambitious openings to date. Dior will debut a flagship experience that includes their first U.S. dining destination, Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn; located on the third level, the concept will include a lounge with a bar and a main dining area, offering visitors a blend of haute couture and culinary artistry. Cartier is unveiling a striking three-story boutique designed to immerse clients in the maison’s heritage, while Louis Vuitton will open a 45,000-square-foot architectural landmark envisioned by Frank Gehry, one of the most celebrated architects of our time, and Bvlgari will debut an expanded and remodeled space. These additions build on Rodeo Drive’s global prestige, where fashion and culture intersect.

Beverly Drive Evolves: Luxury Flagship and Fresh Additions

Beverly Hills’ fashion influence extends beyond Rodeo Drive, with Beverly Drive now home to flagship investments from L’Agence, Tory Burch, and Veronica Beard, along with the relocation of Zadig & Voltaire and remodel of Maje. The street is also seeing momentum in athleisure, with G/FORE bringing bold performance style and Wilson readying its debut to serve serious game. Adding to the energy, H&M is set to join the lineup—making this season a true win for both fashion and function.

Game On: 2026 Sports Calendar Shines a Global Spotlight on Beverly Hills

As Los Angeles gears up for major global sporting events in 2026, including the FIFA World Cup,NBA All-Star Game and the U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship, Beverly Hills stands as the ultimate destination for travelers seeking unparalleled hospitality and experiences to enjoy in between events. With its iconic hotels, walkable streets adorned with outdoor art and sculptures, vibrant culinary scene, and high-end shopping, Beverly Hills is a dynamic and convenient base for fans, athletes, and VIP guests to make the most of a West Coast visit.

Route 66 Celebrates 100 Years

As Route 66 marks its milestone 100th anniversary, Beverly Hills stands as a glamorous highlight along the legendary highway. Santa Monica Boulevard, the city’s stretch of the iconic road, has long welcomed travelers trading roadside motels for world-famous hotels. The city’s walkable streets make it easy to stretch your legs, whether strolling down world-famous Rodeo Drive, exploring striking public art and architecture, or simply soaking in the palm tree-lined streets that have defined Beverly Hills for generations.

Culture in Focus: New Additions Celebrate Creativity and Community

Already home to 100 public art sculptures and prestigious galleries, the city’s cultural offerings have expanded with the opening of The Paley Archive at the Beverly Hills Public Library in Spring 2025. Developed in partnership with The Paley Center for Media, the archive offers public access to over 160,000 television and radio programs spanning more than a century. Adding to this momentum, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s Hymn of Life: Tulipswill return to Beverly Gardens Park. First commissioned in Beverly Hills as her inaugural public art installation in the United States, the vibrant trio of life-sized tulips—adorned with Kusama’s iconic polka-dot patterns—remains one of her most beloved works, drawing audiences from around the world.

As Beverly Hills looks ahead to another milestone year, the city’s newest openings and initiatives reflect a continued commitment to excellence, creativity and global hospitality. Whether visiting for sports, film nostalgia, culinary adventures or cultural exploration, guests will continue to find even more to discover in Beverly Hills. For more information, please visit lovebeverlyhills.com.