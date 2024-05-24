Liverpool Gets Ready to Welcome Taylor Town

One of the biggest stars on the planet is coming to the birthplace of pop - and to mark this musical moment for the ages, there are plans in place to give Swifties a proper scouse welcome.

In June, Taylor Swift will play three sold-out shows at Anfield stadium, and the team that helped deliver the best Eurovision in history, is planning to create a special city experience for the tens of thousands of fans who will be travelling from across the world.



As the latest event in the city’s ‘Liverpool Loves’ campaign, the aim is for the whole city to come alive for the gigs and show why Liverpool is the UK’s best major event city.



The Taylor Town Trail will be the centrepiece with 11 art installations, each inspired by a different Taylor Swift Era.



From Saturday 8 until Sunday 16 June , locations such as Liverpool ONE, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool and the Metquarter will play host to new works which reflect the style and stories of each album to create amazing Swiftie Selfie locations!

Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team has partnered up with creative social enterprise Make CIC and a whole host of artists and makers from across the Liverpool City Region to curate the installations which will include:

A moss-covered grand piano to represent the evermore era

A ‘red room’ to represent the Red era

Giant hearts representing the Lover era

A mural inspired by the number 13 and the Fearless era



Alongside this, a series of ticketed craft workshops - called Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version) - will also take place at the Metquarter, where you can get creative with origami which will eventually form part of one of the installations, transform t-shirts in a session called Swif-tee Transformation, upcycle denim, make collages and decorate cupcakes - all inspired by Taylor Swift.



Full details, workshop dates and ticket details can be found on Make CIC’s Eventbrite page. Please note, booking is essential.

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/liverpool-loves-taylor-craft-version-3347089

Businesses and organisations across the city will be getting involved in the Taylor action, including the University of Liverpool who are hosting a FREE Tay Day – a unique symposium for academics, students and fans to unpack the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift. The event will include critical karaoke sessions, where researchers perform their findings to some of Taylor’s biggest hits and a series of interactive talks on subjects including her song lyrics, her award-winning albums and her place in feminism and the LGBTQ+ community. Head to the University of Liverpool website for more details.



To extend the warm Liverpool welcome, there will be a Liverpool Loves Taylor information stand in operation at Liverpool Lime Street Station from 13 – 15 June, 9am to 6pm. The team will be on hand to assist with any queries about what’s happening across the city and how to get to the concerts. An impressive Liverpool Loves Taylor banner has also been installed on the façade of St George’s Hall as an additional welcome to fans.



Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour will take place from Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 June. Fans without tickets are advised not to head to the stadium or the surrounding areas and there is strictly no camping permitted at the stadium or in the immediate vicinity, including local parks. Messaging for fans with tickets travelling to and from Anfield is available on the Liverpool Football Club website, along with a host of helpful FAQs and advice for concert-goers. Updates will be shared on @LFChelp (X) in the lead up to the concerts and on each concert day.



Any business or organisation that wants to be involved in the Liverpool Loves Taylor campaign should contact [email protected].



Full details of the Taylor Town Trail will be available on the Visit Liverpool website in the coming days.



Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Health and wellbeing, Councillor Harry Doyle, said:

“If there was ever going to be a city that would go all-out with a welcome for Taylor Swift and the Swifties it was bound to be Liverpool!

“For more than a year we’ve been watching the impact Taylor has had at every location on her tour date – wherever she goes, an entourage of adoring fans follow, and latest figures show they are traveling from across the globe to enjoy the European leg of the tour.

“We’re a city well-versed in welcoming visitors from across the globe – Eurovision being a prime example – and we wanted to use the unrivalled creative talent in this City to develop a unique trail which will attract people to the city centre, give them an experience they won’t get in any other location, and as a result encourage them to spend time making the most of our hospitality and leisure offer.

“This is all about using that Team Liverpool approach which works so well and has a tangible impact when it comes to boosting the local economy and supporting local businesses – and even though Taylor may only be in town for a matter of days, we hope the sector feels the impact for months to come.”



Make CIC’s Co-Founder Kirsten Little Said:

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Culture Liverpool for the Liverpool Loves Taylor Project.

“This collaboration, which involves working closely with 12 talented local makers, is a testament to the vibrant artistic talent thriving within our city. By showcasing the work of these artists through engaging installations, we’re not only making art more accessible, but also actively contributing to the local economy, and highlighting Liverpool as a hub of creativity and innovation.

“This inclusive and accessible experience invites fans and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the energy of Liverpool’s art scene, uniting Taylor Swift Fans, locals, and visitors to the city.”