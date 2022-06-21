Norse Atlantic Airways takes off with inaugural flight from Oslo to New York

Norse Atlantic Airways celebrated the first commercial departure from Oslo to New York JFK. The occasion also marked the formal opening of the new non-Schengen terminal at Oslo Airport which will welcome passengers to a modern and efficient new airport experience. Both of these milestones were celebrated at the terminal by invited guests, passengers and colleagues from across the airline and airport.

“Norse Atlantic Airways has now entered a new chapter, we are delivering on our promise to offer affordable value and a quality travelling experience to all. Our first Norse Atlantic Airways flight to New York from Oslo is the culmination of months of preparation and hard work by dedicated colleagues across all departments. This marks a proud moment for us all at Norse as we now look ahead to ramping up our network for the benefit of customers, businesses and local economies” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

The full flight from Oslo to New York, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, departed at 19.50 and is due to touch down at 22.00 local time in New York JFK following an eight hour flight time.

Flights from Oslo to New York commenced on June 14th and will ramp up to daily flights from 4th July, with one-way fares starting from NOK 995.

Flights from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale will commence on 18th June operating three weekly flights with one-way fares starting from NOK 1497.

Flights between Oslo and Orlando will commence on 5th July operating three weekly flights, one-way fares start from NOK 1497.

Flights from Oslo to Los Angeles will commence om 9th August operating three weekly flights with one-way fares starting from NOK 1797.

“The combination of affordable transatlantic flights offered by Norse Atlantic Airways and the new non-Schengen terminal at Oslo airport means that passengers now have the choice of an efficient, quick and modern link between Norway and the United States,” continued Bjorn Tore Larsen.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.