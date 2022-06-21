Swoop celebrates four years of ultra-low-fare fights

Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-lowcost airlineis celebrating four years of making air travel more accessible and affordable for Canadians. The airline kicked off festivities with two inaugural flightsdeparting from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Swoop flight WO370 arrived in Deer Lake, NL at 11:40 a.m. local time, and Swoop flight WO750landed for the very first time in the Big Apple, at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 10:15 a.m. local time.

Since the airline’s first flight on June 20, 2018, Swoop has proudly served over four milliontravellers, connected Canadians to 33 destinations in five different countries with a total of 52 routes currently operating, and over 28,000 flights operated in these past four years.

“Swoop has expanded rapidly this year to meet the unprecedented demand for air travel that Canadians have missed out on for two long years,” said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. “We are so thrilledto celebrate our fourth birthday across our newly expanded network with travellers and airport partners, and with a special celebration in America’s largest metropolis, New York City.”

Swoop is inviting travellers to join the festivities at airports across the country, with giveaways and special birthday treats. The ultra-not-expensive airline is also GIF(t)ing Canadians with 40% off base fares†with promo code BDAYGIFS.

“With thousands of Canadians boarding Swoop aircraft each day on their way to reconnect with friends and family, we’re proud to know that we’re enabling more travel than ever before, through ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable fares,”continuedCummings. “Swoop’s success would not be possible without the support of Canadian travellers, airport partners, and of course our people, our Swoopsters, who share in our mission of making air travel more accessible and affordable.”

