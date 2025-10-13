NOBU HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES NOBU HOTEL AND RESTAURANT NASHVILLE

Nobu Hospitality , the renowned luxury lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Nashville , located along the scenic Cumberland River in the city’s East Bank neighborhood. This hotel will be part of the larger Oracle Campus development, strengthening its presence in one of Nashville’s most dynamic and evolving neighborhoods.

Designed in collaboration with renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners, the new hotel will feature 120 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites that seamlessly blend modern sophistication with Nobu’s signature Japanese-inspired aesthetic. Guests will enjoy a lobby-level Nobu restaurant, showcasing Chef Nobu’s signature dishes, as well as versatile meeting and event spaces suitable for both intimate gatherings and grand occasions. A stylish lobby café will provide a welcoming setting for casual meetings or light meals, while a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa will offer a complete wellness and relaxation experience. At the hotel’s apex, a stunning rooftop infinity pool will offer panoramic views of the Nashville skyline and surrounding countryside and serve as a social hub, complemented by food and beverage service for the ultimate rooftop retreat.

“We are thrilled to bring the Nobu lifestyle to Nashville’s East Bank, a vibrant neighborhood poised for growth,” said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality . “After much anticipation and requests from our loyal Nobu guests, partnering with Oracle is a perfect fit. Nashville’s rich culture and culinary scene make it an ideal home for Nobu, and we look forward to creating a destination that embodies the spirit of the city and our unique experience.”

The Nobu Hotel Nashville will become a landmark in the East Bank waterfront district, seamlessly connected to the heart of the city. Located just minutes from downtown, the hotel offers easy access to iconic landmarks such as Broadway’s vibrant nightlife, the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium, Nissan Stadium—home of the Tennessee Titans—and the city’s renowned dining scene.

About Nobu Hospitality

Named one of the 25 Most Innovative Luxury Brands by Robb Report , Nobu Hospitality is a global luxury brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper. Built on service, image, and reputation, the brand offers a full range of hotel, restaurant, and residence management services for exceptional projects across five continents.

To receive more information and exclusive updates about Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Nashville, visit www.nobuhotels.com/nashville .