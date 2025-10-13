MGM RESORTS TO IGNITE THE STRIP WITH UNMATCHED F1® ENERGY FOR LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX WEEKEND

MGM Resorts International is set to make the third lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix its most electrifying to date with the MGM Zone, turning The Strip’s west side into the ultimate Formula 1® playground, accessible to all guests throughout race week. From November 20-22, Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and New York-New York will feature fan zones hosted by Mercedes, Williams Racing and MoneyGram Haas; alongside immersive art; fashion pop-ups by Ferrari, ALLSAINTS and Marchesa; and appearances from top drivers, team principals and fan favorites including Esteban Ocon, Ollie Bearman, Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu and Daniel Ricciardo.

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix captures the world’s attention, and no one brings it to life like MGM Resorts,” said Ryan Abboushi, MGM Resorts’ President of Entertainment. “With our properties only steps from the track, we’re creating an unmatched collection of food & beverage experiences, art, fashion, nightlife, and fan zones that only Las Vegas can deliver. This is where the energy of Formula 1 meets the spectacle of The Strip.”

FAN ZONES & RACING ACTION

Mercedes Race Experience at ARIA: Starting early November, the lobby at ARIA will become the epicenter of excitement for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team fans with a fully decked out activation featuring race simulators, team merchandise and photo opportunities with a show car, among other unique experiences.

MoneyGram Haas F1® Team Show Car and Memorabilia Display at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Fans can get up close to an official MoneyGram Haas F1® Team race car and exclusive memorabilia, with photo and video opportunities to capture the moment. The activation also includes a meet-and-greet with drivers Esteban Ocon, Ollie Bearman and team principal Ayao Komatsu. The MoneyGram Haas F1® Team experience will be open 24 hours a day from November 18-23.

Atlassian Williams Racing Fan Zone Presented by Zoox at New York-New York: The Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York will become a motorsport fan’s dream with interactive experiences curated by the Atlassian Williams Racing team. Free to explore, the fan zone will feature F1 cars, state-of-the-art simulators, interactive skill games and select appearances from drivers and the team. The Atlassian Williams Racing Fan Zone will be open November 17-22 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Shoey Bar at Bellagio: The fan- and celebrity-favorite Shoey Bar – frequented by Eva Longoria, Jeremy Renner and Mark Wahlberg during past races – returns with exciting new twists. Guests can sip from two limited-edition Sparco shoe designs inspired by seasonal Conservatory displays. Also new this year is The Helmet, a one-of-a-kind F1 helmet inverted into a dramatic punchbowl cocktail, with only 30 available. Guests can also expect A-list celebrity bartenders, Shoey shot glasses, the playful Shoe-Ski and live music, making Shoey Bar one of race week’s most spirited spots on The Strip. Shoey Bar will be open November 20-22 from 11 a.m.-noon for MGM Rewards members Gold+ and noon-10 p.m. for the general public.

Cavallino at Bellagio: From November 19-22, Cavallino will take over the iconic Le Cirque, bringing Italian flavors and emotions to the global stage with prix fixe and a la carte menus for lunch and dinner. Flavorful dishes in the Cavallino Icons tasting menu include legendary offerings such as the Crème Caramel al Parmigiano Reggiano, Vitello Tonnato, Scrigno di Tortellini, Filetto Purosangue, and Zuppa Inglese. An optional wine pairing also will be available for purchase.

Born from the collaboration between Massimo Bottura and Ferrari, Cavallino is more than a restaurant, it is the culinary heart of the Motor Valley, where tradition and creativity converge. Since 1942, opposite the historic Ferrari factory in Maranello, Cavallino has been part of the Prancing Horse legend. Under Cavallino Chefs Riccardo Forapani and Virginia Cattaneo, each dish celebrates Emilia-Romagna, reinterpreting classics with elegance and memory. The exquisite restaurant embodies authenticity and excellence, reflecting Ferrari’s spirit and Maranello’s cultural heritage. For more information and reservations, visit Bellagio online.

Michael Mina Bellagio:

The Guest List with Brooke Williamson: The next installment of the restaurant’s new culinary series will welcome celebrity chef, author and restaurateur Brooke Williamson on Thursday, Nov. 20. A special $195 per person four-course menu, in collaboration with Chef Michael Mina, will be available for guests to enjoy. Reservations are available from 4:30–6 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. and may be secured by visiting Bellagio online.

Quintessa Blending Class: Quintessa wine expert Erin Draper will guide guests through a tasting of the individual components of each wine before producing a unique blend for the day. Accompanied by canapes by Chef Michael Mina, this is an exclusive experience, taking place Saturday, Nov. 22 from 2 - 3 p.m. only, not to be missed. Tickets are priced at $250 per person and available for purchase on Bellagio’s website.

Schrader Cellars Tasting at PRIME Steakhouse: The perfect bridge between lunch and dinner, Bellagio will welcome Schrader to the resort for an intimate wine tasting. Led by Schrader General Manager and Master Sommelier Jason Smith in collaboration with winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown, the hour-long event will provide insights into one of Napa Valley’s most celebrated Cabernet Sauvignon producers. The experience takes place at PRIME on Friday, Nov. 21 from 2-3 p.m. and reservations are required. Tickets are priced at $195 per person and available for purchase on Bellagio’s website.

Peking Duck Grand Prix-Fixe at Jasmine at Bellagio: For guests who love Peking Duck as much as they love race week, Jasmine will offer the ultimate indulgence that satisfies your craving while getting you back to primetime viewing in no time. Available November 20-22, the restaurant will serve the following within one hour: Peking Duck alongside traditional accompaniments, lettuce wraps and fried rice. The experience is paired with a notable selection of champagne and red and white wines. To book a reservation, visit Bellagio online.

La Terrasse de Champagne at Bellagio: Featuring the official champagne of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Bellagio will partner with Moët & Chandon to offer an exquisite lakeside beverage experience. Special offerings include Moët Imperial, Dom Ruinart Rose and Dom Perignon. Available November 20-23 from 1-7 p.m., reservations with a one-bottle minimum may be made by visiting Bellagio online.

Yellowtail Lounge at Bellagio: In partnership with Veuve Clicquot, Yellowtail will offer a special bento box, complete with sushi and other restaurant menu favorites. The lounge also will feature a DJ and special pricing on Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label bottles from November 20-22 from noon-9 p.m. To book a reservation, visit Bellagio online.

Paella Party with José Andrés at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan: Guests are invited to an intimate and memorable paella showcase led by chef José Andrés, featuring elevated Spanish flavors and an opportunity to learn from the best around Jaleo’s live-fire Paella pit. In partnership with Capital One, the immersive experience will take place Saturday afternoon, November 22, and advanced ticket purchase is required. Visit The Cosmopolitan online to make a reservation and for additional information.

Race to Taste at Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan: One of the city’s most popular buffets will offer an exclusive menu during race week, November 17-23. The culinary offerings will feature items inspired by each race’s home city. Locals can enjoy a two-for-one special with valid Nevada ID and MGM Rewards members (Platinum +) receive front-of-the-line access and a two-for-one offer with a player’s card.

FASHION POP-UPS

Ferrari Boutique at Bellagio: Ferrari loyalists can explore a range of exclusive items that can only be found at this pop-up destination inside Bellagio. Bringing its distinctive glamour and style to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari’s pop-up will feature special fashion items and one-of-one clothing only available during race weekend. The boutique will be open daily October 15-December 31 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

ANTI PROMO by Matt DiGiacomo at Bellagio: “Don’t know what we’re doing here but we will see you in the middle of November.” – ANTI PROMO

Marchesa Trunk Show at Bellagio: The celebrity-loved fashion house Marchesa makes its Las Vegas Grand Prix debut with an exclusive trunk show at Bellagio. Celebrated for its elegant eveningwear, bridal and daywear, Marchesa will showcase couture designs and one-of-a-kind pieces from its womenswear line for the event. Designer Georgina Chapman also will make a special appearance. The pop-up will be open November 17-23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Enchanté by Daniel Ricciardo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Enchanté returns to The Cosmopolitan for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. This November, a fan favorite collection returns from the archives, alongside the debut of a new line celebrating the partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme. The Enchanté pop-up will be open daily, November 14-22, from noon to 10 p.m. with surprise appearances from Daniel Ricciardo.

AllSaints x Altassian Williams Racing: AllSaints will turn its boutique at The Cosmopolitan into a high-energy pitstop for Formula 1 fans. The pop-up experience will feature a race car simulator, Batak reaction test and displays of a 2008 race suit and helmet. Guests can sip from branded mini champagne bottles, enjoy a live DJ set and shop the limited-edition AllSaints x Williams Racing collaboration. The in-store celebration takes place Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

ART EXPERIENCES

** All of the below experiences are at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas **

The Bumbys: During race week, anonymous performance duo The Bumbys will deliver their signature “Fair and Honest Appraisals of Your Appearance.” Using nothing more than typewriters and wit, they craft personalized narratives that highlight the good in every guest. Since first appearing in a Brooklyn subway station in 2008, The Bumbys have performed worldwide for brands and institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art, Microsoft, Bad Robot, MTV and Vogue, and have been profiled by The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vogue Italia, among others. The Bumbys will be on-site November 21-22.

Live Art with Armin Flossdorf: Internationally renowned artist Armin Flossdorf will paint large-scale race-themed works live throughout the week. Known for his quick, dramatic brushstrokes, Flossdorf builds his canvases in phases, creating dynamic scenes that evolve over time. Works will be on display near the MoneyGram Haas activation in The Chelsea Tower. Flossdorf will be on-site November 17-24.

Race Weekend Digital Art Experience: The Cosmopolitan’s iconic lobby will be reimagined for race week as its massive digital columns and wall panels showcase a curated series of F1-themed works. Featuring color, light and motion, the installation will transform the space into an immersive gallery channeling the speed, energy and spectacle of the Grand Prix. The art exhibit will run November 18-23.

Curated Art Helmets: A unique collection of race helmets becomes captivating art created by Las Vegas artists and will be on display November 18-23. Each helmet will blend the speed and style of Formula 1 with The Cosmopolitan’s bold artistic spirit.

