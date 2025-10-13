Disneyland Resort Announces New California Resident 3-Day Park Hopper Ticket Offer

As the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues into 2026, eligible California residents planning a Disneyland Resort vacation for winter to spring can take advantage of a new limited-time 3-Day Park Hopper ticket offer. With seasonal celebrations, limited-time food and beverage, themed merchandise and exciting entertainment offerings on the horizon, Californians have even more reasons to visit the Disneyland Resort for three days at an incredible value.

For a limited time, California residents may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day for a total cost of $249 with a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket. For guests interested in this 3-Day Park Hopper ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass included, there is also a special ticket offer for as low as $117 per person per day, for a total cost of $351.

These limited-time tickets are available to purchase starting Dec. 3, 2025, and eligible California residents may redeem their tickets on any three eligible days from Jan. 1, 2026 – May 21, 2026, subject to park reservation availability.* These tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent or by calling (866) 572-7321.

With this new ticket offer, Californians have the option to plan a Disney vacation that best suits their schedules and budgets in mind. Guests may choose to return to Disneyland Resort again and again to experience fun additions such as the 70th-themed targets on Toy Story Midway Mania! as part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration or ride classic attractions such as “it’s a small world,” featuring a new finale verse written by Disney Legend Richard Sherman.

Alternatively, they may plan a multi-day getaway, choosing one of the three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort or one of the Good Neighbor hotels nearby to maximize their visit. With more time to explore, guests can enjoy newly debuted experiences such as the “Walt Disney – A Magical Life” attraction in the Main Street Opera House, meet favorite Disney characters, enjoy limited-time food and beverage and merchandise offerings and take in all the shopping, dining and entertainment offered at the Downtown Disney District.

For more information, visit Disneyland.com/offers.