nhow London Turns Up the Chills This Halloween with Free Fright-Night Screenings

Fabulously funky Shoreditch hotel nhow London is getting into the Halloween spirit with a week of spooky screenings, bottomless popcorn and plenty of eerie vibes.

From Monday 27 to Friday 31 October, the design-led hotel will transform its bar into a pop-up cinema for guests and locals to enjoy free big-screen Halloween movie nights. Attendees can expect jump-scares, recent releases and a never-ending supply of sweet and salty popcorn - all served with a side of London cool.

After films, guests will be encouraged to swap scary-movie moments over cocktails and Halloween-themed cake from the hotel’s neon-lit bar.

The free film nights are open to hotel guests and members of the public aged 18 and over, with the horror-heavy playlist featuring:

27 October from 7.30pm: Sweeney Todd (18 certificate)

28 October from 7.30pm: Sinners (15)

29 October from 7.30pm: 28 Years Later (15)

30 October from 7.30pm: Alien Romulus (15)

31 October from 7.30pm: Final Destination Bloodlines (15)

Known for its London Reloaded style, with a Big Ben rocket in the lobby, Notting Hill-inspired bedroom doors, graffiti portraits of monarchs, and bowler-hat lampshades, nhow London offers the perfect playful setting for a Halloween escape in the heart of East London.

Rooms start from £163 per night during Halloween week, with all guests invited to join the nightly screenings for free. To book, visit https://www.nhow-hotels.com/en/nhow-london/.

Screenings are limited to 80 people, with no booking required for the hair-raising fun.