Viva Italia! Future Hospitality Summit World showcases Italy’s new golden age of tourism

The Future Hospitality Summit - FHS World is unveiling a wealth of investment opportunities in Italy’s hospitality sector, with an exclusive pavilion showcasing the country’s new golden age of tourism.

The Italy Pavilion, on show at FHS World, Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, 27-29 October, will highlight the growth, evolution and future goals of the country’s hospitality and tourism sector, which is gearing up for a surge in lifestyle and boutique developments, heritage renovations, wellness retreats and sustainability-focussed offerings over the next 3-5 years.

Investor confidence in Italy has been boosted by a robust rebound of international tourism, with record arrivals over the last two years. Overnight stays reached 458.4 million in 2024, with overseas visitors accounting for more than half of them, making Italy the second most popular tourism destination in Europe, after Spain. Italy is seeing the fastest growth among major European destinations.

Marco G. Malacrida, Italia Hospitality founder, said: “Italy’s incredible – and historic – hospitality sector performance last year has created a virtuous circle, with increased demand fueling more investment, which in turn enables Italy to offer increasingly sophisticated hospitality products. The country is seen as a safe haven for capital and a dynamic, growing market that delivers long-term returns, particularly in projects that focus on sustainability, innovation, and premium, experience-led tourism. At FHS World, we will showcase how strong tourism demand, high-spending visitors and year-round appeal – backed by a government and tourist board commitment to facilitate investment, promote sustainability and enhance infrastructure – make Italy a solid choice for investors looking to create financial returns and a cultural impact.”

While luxury remains a cornerstone of Italy’s hospitality and tourism sector, lifestyle hotels, resorts and unique offerings in emerging Italian destinations and lesser-known regions are seeing the most dynamic growth. Investors are discovering the potential of places beyond traditional destinations such Rome, Florence and Milan, and shifting their focus to regions from Abruzzo to Sicily, Puglia to Piedmont, and Umbria to the Dolomites. There is also huge potential in turning Italy’s historical villas, monasteries and palaces into hospitality icons, while adventure, sports, arts, music and gastronomy tourism are also expanding rapidly.

With investors and travellers increasingly favouring destinations that respect the environment, support local communities and create long term value, Italy is also spotlighting sustainability as a key pillar of its future tourism strategy.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of the Bench, organiser of FHS World, said: “Italy is open and ready for investment, and we are delighted to help facilitate that investment with our exclusive Italy Pavilion at FHS World. Demand, diversification and discovery in Italy’s hospitality and tourism sector are creating exciting opportunities to become part of the country’s future – and to play a role in realising the country’s economic, tourism and sustainability goals. Viva Italia!”

The FHS World Italy Pavilion is one of four country-focused stands at the event, with the Maldives, Albania and the Philippines also featured.

Visit futurehospitality.com/world/country-pavilions for more details, and Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) | Homepage for all things FHS World.