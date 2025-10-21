Amilla Maldives presents a festive ‘Around The World In Wonder’ journey

From 20 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, enchanting island resort, Amilla Maldives presents ‘Around the World in Wonder’, an immersive journey celebrating the rich flavours and timeless traditions from an array of cultures around the globe. From the fiery Flamenco spirit of Spain; and the craftmanship of Venetian-inspired masks; to the vibrant colours of Rio Carnival and sumptuous flavours of Indian cuisine, festive activities bring a spirited tapestry of lively celebrations, exquisite culinary feasts, and captivating performances, with each day showcasing a different country.

Guests can immerse themselves in the archipelago’s traditional cuisine and the hypnotic rhythms of traditional Boduberu drums during Maldivian Night, as Amilla marks its 11th anniversary on 21 December. Adults can also perfect their footwork with Flamenco and Bollywood dance workshops; discover the delicate flavours of rice wine with an Introduction to Japanese Sake; unleash their creative side with Paint Like Monet; and savour the rich flavours of India during Flavours of the East: Special Dinner.

Traditional Christmas magic combines with Venetian celebrations on 23 December during The Venetian Masquerade Ball and Tree Lighting Ceremony. Having gathered around the Christmas tree to see its magical illumination, guests will be dazzled by juggling jesters and roving fire eaters, before enjoying a delectable Treasure of the Sea Dinner beneath the stars.

Christmas Eve brings yuletide joy with a touch of French Flair, with Gingerbread House Making; Letters for Santa; and French Mime Face Painting for the little ones. The evening’s highlights include Champagne & Can-Can presenting drinks service on stilts and roving Can-Can performances, before the Special Christmas Buffet delivers sumptuous dishes accompanied by live music.

Christmas Day brings festive cheer with a sprinkling of Argentinian celebration, beginning with Santa’s Welcome & Gifts, featuring Fiesta Santa’s showgirls, live DJ music and gifts for younger guests. A Baazaar Christmas Brunch brings Tango acrobatics, giant bubbles and a mesmerising hula hoop show to the morning, followed by Tango workshops and magic shows. The day concludes with a delectable dinner, accompanied by a fiery Tango performance.

Throughout the festive season, an array of family-friendly competitions, challenges and activities will bring together all ages, from the Pool Champions contest; Tour de France Bicycle and Run Trail; and sand-based circus games to Family Trivia: Around the World; and the Colours Festival, inspired by the joyful spirit and vibrant colours of Holi.

Younger guests can explore cultural activities from around the world with Little Explorers and Tree Planting to discover Maldivian nature; Venetian Mask Making Workshop; and Kids Origami; as well as showcase their skills with the Carnival Parade Fashion and Talent Show; Junior Master Chef and Lyra Hula Hoop Class.

New Year’s Eve brings a day of spectacular colour, rhythm and performance to Amilla, beginning with an African Dance Workshop before the Around the World in a Glass: Cocktail Party brings exotic flavour combinations and sparkling cocktails to the evening. Ending the year in style, Amilla’s Global Carnival Event: The Grand New Year’s Eve Spectacle presents thunderous bongos, freestyle saxophone, soaring vocals, fire dancers and acrobats before a magnificent global carnival takes centre stage in the lead-up to New Year’s countdown.

Festivities continue through to 6 January, with guests of all ages able to enjoy an array of globally inspired activities, including mesmerising Magic Classes and explorations with the resident marine biologist for the children; and a spectacular a Full Moon Party beneath the starlight skies, before the celebrations culminate in a special dinner at Baazaar to mark Orthodox Christmas Day.

Festive at Amilla Offer

Stays at Amilla Maldives from USD 2,375++ (approx. GBP 1,767++)* per night based on two adults sharing a Sunset Water Pool Villa for the minimum five-night period. Helping guests make the most of merriment in the Maldives, the resort is offering 15 per cent off accommodation** for stays between 20 December 2025 and 4 January 2026, inclusive of daily breakfast at Fresh; arrival amenities; use of non-motorised water sports and snorkelling equipment and daily turn down service, when booked by 31 October 2025.

For further information and reservations, visit www.amilla.com.