New spring menu unveiled at Berners Tavern

From Wednesday, Berners Tavern by Jason Atherton, located in the heart of Fitzrovia, will introduce its new spring menu.

Executive chef, Andrei Poptelecan, has collaborated with Atherton to thoughtfully curate a new menu, offering a selection of new seasonal dishes available for guests of the London Edition and visitors to enjoy.

Atherton stated: “In partnership with Andrei and the Berners Tavern team, I am very proud of what we have created.

“The new menu includes light dish options which have been authentically inspired by the traditions of Great Britain and the very best produce the British Isles has to offer.”

Berners Tavern offers all-day dining with a menu boasting seasonal, contemporary British cuisine, effortlessly complimenting the historical charm and sophistication of the location.

Guests and visitors can enjoy the new menu sitting underneath two large custom bronze chandeliers, inspired by New York City’s Grand Central Station.

Starters on the new menu include raw vegetable crudité salad, chickpeas and harissa dip, as well as Orkney scallop crudo, citrus granite, poached rhubarb, apple and jalapenos emulsion.

Main courses feature charcoal cooked Char Siu Dingley Dell pork chop and Herdwick lamb rump, roscoe onion, peas, broad beans, Jersey Royal potatoes, asparagus and mint ricotta.

More information

Effortlessly blending historical charm with sophistication, Berners Tavern design is inspired classic muted colours of Johannes Vermeer paintings and American artist Donald Judd.

Berners Tavern has taupe-coloured walls, dusty rose chairs and a subtle play between modern and period detail.

Tub chairs in the front of the space create a café-like setting, while banquettes in chestnut mohair and taupe leather and round, rift cut bleached oak tables define the central dining area.

