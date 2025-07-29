Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Routes to 12 Cities, Expanding Florida Footprint

Allegiant Travel Company yesterday announced seven new nonstop routes connecting 12 cities across the country, including a new destination: Fort Myers, Florida via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49.*

The new routes, launching this fall, will provide convenient, nonstop service between these cities and expand Allegiant’s growing presence in popular leisure destinations. As more travelers seek value-driven travel options, Allegiant remains dedicated to making dream vacations possible with budget-friendly fares and excellent customer service.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to connecting underserved communities with affordable, convenient travel options,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer. “By adding Fort Myers and increasing service to multiple beach cities, we’re providing travelers nonstop access to sunny destinations, meaning they spend less time at the airport and more time on vacation.”

The new routes between Fort Myers, Florida via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and the following cities include:

Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) beginning November 13, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW) beginning November 21, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) beginning November 21, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new route between Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and Toledo, Ohio via Toledo Express Airport (TOL) begins November 20, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new route between Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Fort Wayne, Indiana via Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) begins November 20, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

ADVERTISEMENT

The new route between New Orleans via Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) begins November 21, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new route between Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Gulf Shores, Alabama via Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) begins November 21, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

A hallmark of Allegiant’s leisure-focused business model is its network of all-nonstop flights, making air travel more seamless and accessible. Passengers spend less time at the airport and more time enjoying their vacation.

Tickets for all newly announced routes are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 30, 2025 for travel by Feb. 10, 2026. Prices displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.