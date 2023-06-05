New national airline announced by Saudi Crown Prince unveils stunning design

Saudi Arabia’s new national airline, Riyadh Air, which was announced in March 2023 by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has unveiled the first of the two liveries.

Taking to Instagram the airline wrote: “We are delighted to unveil the first of two Riyadh Air livery designs, a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance.” It’s not entirely clear yet if the airline plans to have a fleet with two different kinds of liveries, or if the airline is deciding between the designs.

Riyadh Air’s announcement surprised the aviation industry, so its unveiling of the stunning liveries, which is described as “a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance.” The livery is being shown off on a Boeing 787-9. According to reports, the airline will also showcase the new livery on at Boeing 787 on the static display of the Paris air show later this month.

The airlines’ new design will easily stand out with its vibrant purple and blue colour scheme, complemented by sleek streaks of lines on the rear of the aircraft body. RIYADH AIR is written in big letters across the fuselage in white, and the carrier’s logo is on the tail and engines.

