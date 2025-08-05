New James Beard Foundation creations of summer land at Flagship lounges

The final tastes of summer have arrived, and they’re making a bold entrance at American Airlines Flagship® lounges starting the first week of August. As part of American’s continued partnership with the James Beard Foundation®, this late-summer lineup brings bright flavors and bold creativity with globally inspired dishes that spotlight seasonal produce and chef-driven creativity.

From tangy, citrus-glazed vegetables to a whimsical bao bar and refreshing salads packed with crunch, this final summer installment brings together texture, flavor and a sense of place, all before takeoff.

Here’s what’s fresh and flavorful this season:

Summer’s brightest flavors: Think herby couscous, smoky mushrooms and garden greens brought to life with bold dressings and crisp garnishes

Dynamic, chef-led creations: From Southern heat to Asian-inspired bites, each dish delivers a culinary story rooted in passion and place

Premium preflight dining: Carefully crafted by celebrated chefs and exclusive to Flagship® lounges

Meet the chefs behind the summer finale:

Philadelphia (PHL): Chef Randy Rucker — Known for pushing culinary boundaries at River Twice and Little Water, Chef Rucker brings a playful new twist to lounge fare with squid ink biscuits served with speck ham and creole mustard. A standout snack that’s as unexpected as it is delicious.

Los Angeles (LAX): Chef Brandon Kida — The Hinoki & the Bird chef is back with a flavorful bao bar, offering two crave-worthy choices: crispy maitake mushroom or fried chicken, each topped with yuzu aioli for a pop of citrusy depth and creaminess.

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW): Chef Tiffany Derry — Always one to celebrate bold Southern roots with a modern lens, Chef Derry is plating up charred mixed mushroom salad with crispy rice and furikake dressing, as well as a bright, herbaceous Mediterranean couscous salad layered with red radishes, mint, feta and crispy chickpeas.

Miami (MIA): Chef Timon Balloo — Channeling peak summer flavor with global flair, Chef Balloo is serving two vegetable-forward warm dishes: citrusy sweet soy and balsamic-glazed brussels sprouts and a medley of asparagus, haricot verts and peas in citrus butter — a garden-fresh celebration with every bite.



American continues to redefine the airport dining experience, proving that the journey can be just as delicious as the destination. Whether customers are headed on a business trip or beachside escape, these summer dishes bring the flavor of the season to every lounge visit.