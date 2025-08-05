Kempinski Hotels Launches Double DISCOVERY Dollar Promotion for KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Members

As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Kempinski Hotels announces a new Double DISCOVERY Dollar Promotion for members of KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY. As part of the GHA DISCOVERY programme, both current and prospective loyalty programme members can earn twice the DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) on all eligible direct bookings from now to 30 September, 2025. The limited-time promotion is available across the entire GHA DISCOVERY portfolio, which includes more than 850 hotels across 45 brands worldwide, doubling the earning potential for travellers seeking indulgent dining, spa treatments, and unforgettable experiences.

“Meaningful hospitality begins with understanding what makes each guest unique. Our loyalty philosophy is simple: recognise individuality, reward curiosity and inspire new journeys,” said Yannick Brandner, Director Corporate Loyalty, Kempinski Hotels. “We are committed to making each experience not only rewarding, but personally meaningful. This year’s Double DISCOVERY Dollar promotion gives our members even more to look forward to.”

The promotion enhances rewards across all membership tiers, with members earning up to 14% back in D$ on eligible spend. These cash-equivalent rewards (1 D$ equals to 1 USD) are easily redeemable for stays, spa treatments, dining, room upgrades, or curated experiences at Kempinski Hotels globally and across the broader GHA DISCOVERY network. Unlike traditional points systems, GHA DISCOVERY offers a transparent and flexible model, allowing members to earn D$ rewards easily, access unique member benefits and achieve elite status through multiple paths that align with their travel lifestyle.

To participate, members simply need to opt in through the Double DISCOVERY Dollar promotion page on kempinski.com or through the Kempinski Hotels App. Reservations must be made through direct channels between now and 30 September 2025, with stays completed by 30 September, 2025. DISCOVERY Dollars earned through the campaign will be valid for six months from the date of issuance, giving members flexibility to plan their next experience.