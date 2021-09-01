New development role for Castle at Sandals

Sandals Resorts has confirmed a new internal appointment for its UK sales team, continuing ongoing efforts to encourage staff growth and development.

Having worked as an account manager within the business development team for almost four years, David Castle will now become a business development manager for Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

He will be responsible for growing trade business across Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

His appointment follows the demand in trade sales for Sandals and Beaches holidays since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celebrating his new role, Castle commented: “I am delighted to take on the position of business development manager at Sandals and Beaches Resorts, as it’s a natural step forward within a company that I am passionate about.

“I am excited to be working with lots of fantastic travel agents across a range of areas and developing sales within these regions for our brands going forward.”

In addition, the Sandals and Beaches Resorts UK sales team will see three of its other business development managers - Tamzin Bishop, Faye Read and Lorraine Adams - take on a range of new areas within their respective roles.

They will work to bolster efforts in developing trade sales as colleague Kirsty Clarke goes on maternity leave.

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.