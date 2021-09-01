Jet2.com to become Airbus customer with A321neo deal

Jet2.com has placed an initial order for 36 A321neos making the Leeds-based airline a new Airbus customer.

The order reflects an ambitious fleet expansion and renewal plan at the carrier.

Engine selection will be made at a later date.

Philip Meeson, Jet2.com executive chairman, said: “Jet2.com will be proud to operate the Airbus A321neo in the years ahead.

“This aircraft is, in our opinion, the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today – it will give our holiday customers a wonderfully comfortable and enjoyable experience as they travel with us for their well-deserved Jet2 holiday.”

The aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting, new seating products and 60 per cent larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.

“We very much welcome Jet2.com’s decision.

“Traditionally having been operating non-fly-by-wire aircraft, we note with great satisfaction that after having tested a couple of leased A321s and run a comprehensive evaluation, Jet2.com is forward looking and investing in modern and future proof Airbus fly-by-wire technology.

“This is a testimony to Jet2.com’s vision of efficiency, quality, performance and environmentally friendly flying,” said Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.