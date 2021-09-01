Saudi to showcase investment potential at IHIF

The ministry of tourism of Saudi Arabia will participate in the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF).

The event will be hosted at the InterContinental Berlin, Germany, from September 1-3.

The forum, which will welcome over 170 industry leading speakers and participants from 80 countries, seeks to provide a platform where discussions, debates and lessons regarding the recovery and future of the hospitality industry can take place.

The attendance of the ministry at the forum will showcase a growing tourism industry to prospective investors, giving them a broader understanding of the developments that have been made as well as investment opportunities.

Deputy minister of investment attraction, Mahmoud Abdulhadi, is scheduled to take part in a one-on-one chat titled ‘Championing Sustainable Growth’ which will be moderated by Ben Martin, a principal and financial advisory leader at HKS Architects.

The conversation will focus on the ambition to create a sustainable tourism market in Saudi that provides stable growth and opportunities while protecting the natural environment.

“The opportunities for domestic and foreign investors are abundant, and by investing now, our partners can directly contribute to the growth and development of our nascent international tourism sector.

“As the largest untapped tourism hotspot in the world and home to the world’s largest tourism projects, there is tremendous investment potential within the kingdom,” said Adbulhadi.

Adbulhadi commented that the forum will provide an opportunity to “update industry leaders on preparations that have continued throughout the duration of the pandemic, including its recently launched destination readiness and development strategy, to ensure Saudi is ready to build upon a promising start as it once again welcomes foreign tourists.”