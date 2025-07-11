New AAdvantage Business Select tier unlocks more value for small and midsized businesses

The AAdvantage Business™ program rewards both eligible companies and their travelers with AAdvantage® miles and additional Loyalty Points for booking business travel on aa.com, through American’s mobile app or with any agency, offering a faster pathway to a more rewarding experience for companies and travelers alike. Plus, the program gives companies access to a convenient suite of tools to handle reporting, traveler management duty of care and more.

To continue to meet the evolving needs of its members, the AAdvantage Business™ program is rolling out a new tier on July 21 that allows the opportunity to unlock even more value for businesses with elevated travel needs.

How it works

The AAdvantage Business™ program makes it simple for companies and travelers to earn rewards, with the flexibility to book eligible American travel anywhere. It’s free and easy to join.

Businesses earn miles on all eligible employee travel. Plus, employees who choose to register can also earn additional Loyalty Points. Businesses with at least five active registered travelers and $5,000 in spend from registered travelers can use their miles for free travel or transfer miles directly to their employees. Spend and redemption requirements are waived for Citi® / AAdvantage® Business™ World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers.

Introducing the AAdvantage Business Select tier

The AAdvantage Business Select™ tier is designed to provide additional benefits to companies with a spend of $250,000 or more within a calendar year. This new tier unlocks added benefits, including:

Exclusive savings up to 4% on eligible fares.

Preferred Group 5 boarding for travelers.

Immediate access to using company earned miles for free travel and employee transfer.

AAdvantage Business™ members: Companies spending under $250,000 annually — program experience and benefits remain unchanged.

AAdvantage Business Select™ tier: Companies spending $250,000 or more annually — unlocks added benefits.

All AAdvantage Business™ members will continue to earn 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on eligible travel, and their registered travelers can earn additional Loyalty Points, helping accelerate their path to status.

“The AAdvantage Business™ program was designed to meet small and medium-sized businesses where they are and provide them with a way to make business travel more seamless and valuable,” said Lucas Martin, American’s Senior Vice President of Sales. “Adding the AAdvantage Business Select™ tier allows us to further enhance the benefits that our most valuable members earn.”

American Airlines is always looking for ways to make travel more rewarding, and for companies enrolled in the AAdvantage Business™ program, it’s doing just that. Companies can learn more and enroll today.