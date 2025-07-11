“Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 3” Launches with Exclusive Perks

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in partnership with the digital platform Fastwork, has launched the Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 3 campaign, offering a wide range of travel benefits to modern professionals. Tailored to the lifestyle of today’s digital generation, the initiative aims to attract quality travellers—such as digital nomads, expatriates, and freelancers—who blend work and travel seamlessly.

The Workation Paradise initiative is part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, which is central to Thailand’s push to attract 39 million international visitors and generate over 3 trillion Baht in tourism revenue. By championing the growing “workation” trend—where professionals blend work with travel—TAT aims to promote regional income distribution, support cultural preservation, and position Thailand as a top destination for the global mobile workforce.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: “Season 3 marks a significant collaboration with Fastwork to extend our reach and deliver targeted activities that engage high-value travellers more effectively. The campaign supports tourism businesses, encourages longer stays and greater spending, and fosters cross-regional travel. Most importantly, it connects diverse destinations with flexible work experiences, driving long-term benefits for Thailand’s culturally rich, high-potential communities.”

The campaign offers exclusive discounts from over 200 leading establishments in accommodation, dining, and co-working spaces. Participating brands include Sri Panwa, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, The Zign Pattaya, and Aana Resort and Spa Koh Chang, as well as Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort, The Bayview Pattaya, Vana Nava Water Jungle, Bar B Q Plaza, Oasis Spa, and more.

These offers will be available through two key promotional activities.

The “Team Travel Workation – Powered by TAT” campaign allows travellers to redeem curated perks from participating businesses and, by visiting those venues, enter for a chance to win special group travel packages and a range of prizes.

The “100 Baht to Work and Travel” promotion, launched in collaboration with Fastwork via https://fastwork.co, offers premium travel and lifestyle vouchers for just 100 baht each. The campaign will run in two rounds, opening on 25 July and 25 August 2025.

Mr. CK Cheong, CEO of Fastwork Technologies, said: “Fastwork is proud to partner with TAT on the Workation initiative—it represents the future of work, one that benefits both individuals and organisations. We’re championing the concept of working from anywhere, which also contributes to income distribution across regions. We remain committed to our vision as a platform enabler, empowering people to shape their own work and lifestyle choices. Our goal is to help a new generation embrace work-life harmony—a concept rapidly becoming the norm in today’s digital world.”

To learn more, visit www.tourismthailand.org/workationthailand or contact the official Line account: @workationthailand.