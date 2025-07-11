dnata wins Asiana Airlines catering contract in Prague

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has secured a multi-year contract to provide its quality inflight catering services to Asiana Airlines at Václav Havel Airport (PRG) in Prague, Czech Republic.

dnata’s specialist teams will uplift around 37,000 meals annually, contributing to a quality onboard experience for Asiana Airlines’ passengers on its three-weekly service to Incheon International Airport (INC) in South Korea.

Frantisek Sir, Managing Director, dnata Catering Czech Republic, said: “We are proud to welcome Asiana Airlines and to be selected as its exclusive catering partner in Prague. Our experienced team will work closely with the airline to deliver expertly crafted, premium-quality meals that consistently delight passengers on board. We look forward to building a long and successful partnership.”

dnata: the inflight catering partner of choice for 18 airlines in Prague

Including Asiana Airlines, dnata provides catering services to 18 airline customers with a team of more than 210 hospitality professionals in the Czech Republic. In the financial year 2024-25, dnata Catering’s teams uplifted over 3.5 million meals for 17,000 flights in the country.

Global goals in motion: electric truck proves its power in Prague

Globally, dnata is taking practical steps to enhance environmental efficiency through ongoing investment in renewable energy, electric equipment, waste reduction and process improvement.

In Prague, dnata recently completed a successful trial of an electric catering truck as part of these efforts. Over the course of the trial, the vehicle covered 730 kilometres, served 230 flights, and operated in temperatures as low as 1.6°C, demonstrating the potential of electric ground support equipment (GSE) in day-to-day operations.

Delivering culinary excellence at scale

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company’s 10,500 catering professionals produce over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.