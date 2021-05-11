NCL updates plans for new Prima-class ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed its next ship will be called Norwegian Prima.

The vessel, due to launch next summer, will be the first of six new ships in a class of the same name.

Until now the new fleet, which will carry 3,215 passengers each, had been called Project Leonardo.

The first ship, under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, is a departure for the line, which has previously worked with German shipyard Meyer Werft.

Harry Sommer, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “Despite the fact that we have not sailed in more than a year, we have not stopped working and even doubled down on investing in our brand to deliver unforgettable guest experiences that go beyond expectations.

“As we have begun revving up our operations to begin cruising this July, we are moved and proud to announce the start of an exciting new chapter in our story of innovation as we welcome the Prima class and the first in a line of world-calibre vessels with Norwegian Prima.”

After sailing a string of inaugural cruises, Norwegian Prima will launch trips in northern Europe from August 17th next year, offering departures from Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

The ship will then cross to New York to offer one-off cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean, before settling into its winter homeport, Orlando.

Giuseppe Bono, chief executive of Fincantieri, said: “We are very honoured to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line for the development of their next class of ships.

“Norwegian Prima marks the beginning of our collaboration, which will see the delivery of six next-generation vessels that are designed to take guest experiences to a new level focusing on elevated spacious and thoughtful design.”