National Trust begins to reopen in wake of Covid-19 shutdown

The National Trust is to reopen some gardens and parklands in England and Northern Ireland from June 3rd.

As the government loosens restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the organisation said it would open nearly 30 sites to those with pre-booked tickets.

More locations are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Only around a third of the usual number of visitors will be permitted in order to maintain social distancing.

All properties and car parks in Wales will remain closed, however, in line with Welsh lockdown rules.

Belton House in Lincolnshire, Cliveden in Buckinghamshire and Mottisfont in Hampshire are among the sites where visits to outdoor spaces can now be booked in advance.

However, facilities at its sites - including houses, shops, holiday cottages, and campsites - will all remain closed.

Guests are also advised to stay close to home.

Andy Beer, regional director for the National Trust in the Midlands said: “We fully understand that after eight weeks of lockdown everyone just wants to get outside to enjoy the good weather, fresh air and the sea or countryside.

“But when lots of us do this, we have a major effect on others, the local communities we are visiting and the emergency services.

“If the easing of lockdown is going to work then we need to change our habits a bit.

“We’re urging people to think local and to go on a new adventure by exploring the green spaces and countryside which are close to them this weekend.”

More Information

A full list of open sites can be found here.

Image: National Trust