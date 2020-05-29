Celestyal Cruises delays return until late July

Celestyal Cruises has extended the suspension of its sailings until July 30th.

The line said the decision had been taken due to the ongoing travel disruption and temporary port closures within the region in which the cruise line operates.

Celestyal focuses on trips to the Greek Islands and the Mediterranean.

The Greek government recently announced that the Greek tourism season will gradually recommence in the next few weeks with international flights from select countries resuming in July.

Celestyal said it would continue to monitor the phased opening of Greece to international tourists while working closely with the Greek authorities on the development of enhanced healthy and safety protocols.

Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer for Celestyal Cruises, commented: “We apologise to our valued guests for the inconvenience this further temporary suspension will cause.

“I’m confident they understand that we take into consideration all aspects that will ensure the well-being of our guests and crew.

“It’s encouraging to see that Greece is prudently commencing it’s reopening for international tourism in a phased manner following the country’s globally acclaimed best-practice handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When the time is right, we look forward to recommencing our operations and welcoming guests back onboard.”

Costa Cruises, Aida Cruises and Marella Cruises made similar announcements earlier this week.