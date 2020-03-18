Nakheel pledges financial support to customers

Master developer Nakheel has announced an AED230 million economic relief package for customers in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The initiative is in line with the economic stimulus launched under the direction of sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai.

The Nakheel economic relief package aims to help reduce the financial burdens faced by businesses and individuals during the current global challenges.

Nakheel customers include property owners, retail and hospitality tenants and small business operators.

The package includes free rental periods for retail and hospitality partners who operate within the Nakheel Malls portfolio.

This will take effect when the malls, which are currently closed under government directives, reopen.

Small retail business owners who lease space at master communities will also receive a rental holiday.

Nakheel is also waiving administration charges across various services for three months, and, as per government directives, reducing district cooling charges by ten per cent for three months for commercial and residential customers.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, chairman of Nakheel, said: “Every business and individual in Dubai – and across the globe – is affected in some way by Covid-19.

“As a leading, responsible developer, we must support and work with our loyal customers and business partners who are facing economic challenges during these unprecedented times.”

Nakheel is contacting eligible business partners with details of how the stimulus package will specifically apply to them.

