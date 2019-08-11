Ascott welcomes lyf debut in Singapore

The Ascott has opened lyf Funan Singapore, the largest co-living property in south-east Asia.

It is also the first property under Ascott’s new ‘lyf’ brand, which the company says is “managed by millennials for the millennials and millennial-minded”.

lyf Funan Singapore is the first of Ascott’s record-breaking property openings in Singapore this year.

Located in the heart of Singapore’s Civic & Cultural District, lyf Funan Singapore is at the epicentre of the city-state’s buzzing retail, commercial, social and cultural belt.

Spanning about 121,000 square feet in gross floor area, lyf Funan Singapore houses 412 rooms across 279 apartments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nine-storey co-living property will have easy access, via a sheltered underground walkway, to the City Hall Mass Rapid Transit interchange that is well-connected to the rest of the city.

lyf Funan Singapore is an integral part of CapitaLand’s Funan integrated development, which also comprises two office blocks and a mall offering cutting-edge retail concepts, coworking spaces, urban farm, theatre, cinema, artisan shops, craft workshops, gymnasium, rock climbing, and futsal facility.

Guests of lyf Funan Singapore can enjoy convenience with the plethora of recreational, retail, dining and commercial options right at their doorstep at Funan as well as surrounding landmarks such as CapitaLand’s iconic integrated development Raffles City Singapore and the National Gallery Singapore.

Catering to both short and long stays, lyf Funan Singapore is ideal for leisure and business travellers, expatriates, global assignees as well as digital nomads.

Mindy Teo, deputy managing director of lyf, said: “Residents can plug into the local community and form connections with like-minded trendsetters, jetsetters, business executives, technopreneurs and creatives.

“A social hub that offers a new way to belong, we see lyf playing a key role in bringing people together to discover new possibilities, spark creative ideas and contribute to the region’s innovation landscape.”