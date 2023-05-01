Munich to charm visitors at ATM

Munich Tourism is gearing up for its 25th year of participating at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) to raise awareness of the region with travel partners and agents from Gulf countries and further develop existing relationships.

The GCC features in the top five most important foreign markets for Munich, underlining its importance as one of the most popular sources of travellers, said a statement.

This year’s Arabian Travel Market will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 1 to 4.

Munich Tourism’s partners at the show include hotels, destination management companies (DMC), and medical tourism. The city’s three five-star hospitality partners, Bayerischer Hof Munich, Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, and Louis Hotel Munich, along with apartment hotel Central Hotel Apart will be present. DMCs include Studiosus Incoming, and Emissa Travel along with Breuninger – a recently launched luxury department store in Munich – representing the luxury shopping experience, will evidence the plethora of things to do in the German city.

In addition, Munich has also been an important destination for medical tourists from the GCC, and to cater to this audience there will be two suppliers from this segment which are Oberberg Clinics and Seralux.

Clemens Baumgärtner, Head of the Department of Labor and Economic Development and as such responsible for tourism in Munich, said: “We have been loyal participants of the Arabian Travel Market for over 25 years, and the event is a lynchpin in our annual international plan, particularly as we witness the growing interest of GCC-based travellers to Munich. We aim to strengthen our existing relationship with the region’s travel partners and build new ones at this year’s legacy show.”

Baumgärtner added: “We welcome GCC travellers to Munich and explore the city’s wonders and experience its incredible tourism offerings; be it for leisure, business or medical visits, Munich caters to and welcomes all types of travellers.”

Munich Airport will also be a major feature of within the wider Munich Tourism booth to highlight its state-of-the-art facilities, efficient operations, and exceptional services that make it an ideal choice of destination for travellers from the Arab world. Travel to Munich has become much easier with numerous non-stop services from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait City, Doha and Muscat.

Florian Poetsch, Director Route and Passenger Development at Munich Airport, said: “Participating at ATM is one of our annual highlights. Providing us the opportunity to display our exceptional services such as our dedicated Arabic-speaking staff, Halal food options, prayer rooms, and a range of special services which we know are attractive to this region, such as the ‘VIPWing’ First Class Terminal.”

Poetsh added: “We welcome Arab travellers and offer them a unique and unforgettable experience at Munich Airport, with everything they need to make their journey comfortable and enjoyable.”

Munich has always been a sought-after destination, especially for the Gulf region, as guests have appreciated its charm, excellent infrastructure, service orientation, moderate climate, art and culture, leisure fun for families, exclusive stores, the best medical care, a large selection of four and five-star hotels, restaurants for every taste, numerous green parks and gardens and short distances; the Bavarian capital offers everything visitors could wish for and with the highest quality. With safety being of utmost importance, Munich assures easy and safe access throughout the city, the statement said

Some of the must-see places and experiences in Munich include the Deutsches Museum, the world’s largest technology and science museum, which has recently reopened to the public after undergoing a rigorous renovation spanning seven years. It houses 19 new permanent exhibitions, on 20,000 square metres, from astronautics to classical optics, from chemistry to robotics and from the Kids’ Kingdom to health.

Visitors can enjoy incredible 360 views of the entire city from the Tower of the Neues Rathaus (New Town Hall, located on Marienplatz (main square), where a lift takes visitors up 85 metres high, as it has recently become possible to visit it. Further, the almost 100-metre-high south tower of Munich’s Frauenkirche (cathedral) is now open to visitors again after 10 years.

Animal lovers & Families can visit the Munich Hellabrunn Zoo throughout the year. The Flower Power Festival, an eight-month long festival runs until October with its motto, ‘Celebrating nature in the city’. More than 200 organisers display their creativity and turn Munich into a veritable flowering frenzy giving an incredible experience to its visitors.

Finally, visitors can also take a day trip to Bavaria’s second-largest lake, Starnberg, by boat.

Munich Tourism’s booth is located in the Europe section at booth number 1730.

Source –TradeArabia News Service

