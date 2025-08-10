SILVERSEA UNVEILS NEW IMMERSIVE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES AT THE CORMORANT AT 55 SOUTH

Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has unveiled highlights of the land offerings available at its highly-anticipated hotel, The Cormorant at 55 South in Puerto Williams, Chile – scheduled to open in January 2026. Nestled in the heart of the Fuegian Archipelago, The Cormorant at 55 South will offer guests an immersive experience in one of the world’s most remote and ecologically rich destinations, allowing them to explore deeper before their journey to Antarctica.

“Our vision for The Cormorant at 55 South has always been to transform a journey that had to be endured, into one our guests truly enjoy,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “The Cormorant will be more than just a place to stay – it will become a new point for discovery at the edge of the world while also making the journey to Antarctica more comfortable and enjoyable for our guests. Our teams have created an enriching offering for guests to explore during their stay, giving them the opportunity to engage with the natural and historical heritage of Puerto Williams, all while enjoying the elevated comfort and service that is synonymous with Silversea.”

CONNECTING WITH MOTHER NATURE IN RURAL PUERTO WILLIAMS

Guests will be able to choose from a variety of guided excursions and activities tailored to different activity levels. These experiences will provide intimate access to the subpolar landscapes, from the Magellanic subpolar forests such as those in Parque Municipal Ukika to panoramic vistas, and more.



UNIQUE BIRDWATCHING AND WILDLIFE OPPORTUNITIES

The Cormorant at 55 South will be a haven for birdwatching and ecological discovery. The surrounding area is home to a remarkable array of bird species, including the cormorant – which serves as inspiration for the hotel’s name – dolphin gull, upland goose, and the yellow-billed pintail. Guests may also admire native horses and guanacos, as well as marine life such as dolphins, whales, and seals in the nearby Beagle Channel.

KAYAKING IN THE WATERS CHARTED BY LEGENDARY EXPLORERS

The Beagle Channel, which separates Chile from Argentina, lies just north of The Cormorant at 55 South, along with a scenic inlet that runs parallel. Here, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy guided kayaking during their stay, exploring these unique waterways that were once charted by legendary explorers.

HIKING IN REMOTE TIERRA DEL FUEGO

Puerto Williams is known for its remarkable location in the Fuegian Archipelago, surrounded by the breathtaking landscapes of the Dientes de Navarino mountain range and Cape Horn. It is part of the subpolar climate region, characterized by its pristine wilderness, fjords, and unique biodiversity. The Martial Mountains are home to various animals, including guanacos, foxes, and condors, which guests can witness from a distance. Available nearby hikes include various trails along Parque Municipal Ukika and that pass through Magellanic subpolar forest.

ENHANCED GUEST JOURNEY MAKES TRAVEL EASIER

Beginning in the 2025-2026 Antarctica season, getting to Antarctica on a Silversea Expedition will be easier than ever. Guests will experience a new charter flight, reserved exclusively for Silversea guests from Santiago to Puerto Williams – the only direct flight connecting these destinations. Guests will enjoy upgraded aircraft, dedicated check-in services, and, once on board, upgraded amenities including an in-flight meal service featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and increased seating space for a more comfortable flight.

ANTARCTICA FLY CRUISE BRINGS GUESTS TO ANTARCTICA IN INCREASED COMFORT

The hotel will facilitate a uniquely frictionless journey to Antarctica, allowing guests to enjoy Silversea’s personalized service and warm hospitality throughout their entire experience. The innovative six-day Antarctica Fly Cruise Expeditions allow guests to fly over the Drake Passage, providing a shorter option without compromising time spent in the destination.

Having pioneered luxury expedition cruising in 2008, Silversea became the first travel brand to offer luxury Antarctica expeditions. With its experience in the region, Silversea now offers the most enriching and personalized adventures on the continent, with an industry-leading expedition team that comprises up to 28 experts in their field, knowledgeable kayak instructors, world-class onboard lectures, and some of the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratios in the industry, among other enriching features.

Silversea Expedition experts host guided walks ashore, identifying wildlife species, unique glacial and geological structures, and other fascinating features only found on an Antarctic expedition. Back on board, the team’s insightful lectures provide an overview of the day’s sightings and experiences.

LEARN MORE IN THE LATEST EPISODE OF STORIES BY SILVERSEA

In the latest episode of Stories by Silversea, the brand’s leaders and project partners share more about the beauty of Puerto Williams and give deeper insight into the project. See the progress of The Cormorant at 55 South and learn more about what guests can expect upon its completion: Stories by Silversea: A Legacy in the Making: Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU-PyFhwCaM