MSC Virtuosa arrives in Southampton ahead of UK debut

MSC Cruises’ flagship, MSC Virtuosa, has arrived in Southampton, ready to welcome guests as cruising restarts in the UK.

The newest ship in the fleet, she will embark on her maiden voyage around the British Isles on May 20th.

Antonio Paradiso, UK managing director, MSC Cruises, said: “The arrival of our flagship MSC Virtuosa into Southampton today is an exciting moment, as we prepare to welcome UK guests back on board for her inaugural season around the British Isles.

“We are proud to be the first cruise line to set sail from UK waters this summer and offer holidaymakers the chance to experience all of the new and incredible features on board our latest and most innovative ship. ”

The 19-deck ship will homeport for the summer at ABP Southampton, with whom MSC Cruises recently announced a long-term partnership.

The ship will initially set sail from City Cruise Terminal, before moving to embark guests from the newly-named Horizon terminal once it has opened.

MSC Virtuosa will become the third MSC Cruises ship back at sea when she departs for her maiden voyage, joining two ships already operating in the Mediterranean: MSC Seaside welcomed guests back on-board last week, and MSC Grandiosa has been sailing in the Mediterranean since August.