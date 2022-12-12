MSC Cruises unveils new trade partner promotion

MSC Cruises is offering its trade partners a chance to beat those pesky January blues by announcing a ‘Balcony Bonus’ promotion throughout January.

The line will be giving away an MSC Cruise holiday for two adults in a stunning balcony cabin every day during January to 31 lucky trade partners in the UK and Ireland who have made any MSC Cruises booking.

MSC Cruises will also be offering other incentives throughout Wave Season by giving away spot prizes for the highest booking values, the most supportive trade partners, the best social media posts and the best trade marketing activities.

Consumers who book from today until the end of March will benefit from a host of leading promotions including MSC Cruises’ famous Premium Extra Drinks Package, including a wide range of drinks, available in the bars, and restaurants, plus balcony upgrades starting at an extra £100 per person.

Whether cruisers are looking for the warmth of the Mediterranean, the breath-taking landscapes of the Fjords or the exotic atmospheres of the Arabian Gulf and the Caribbean, this is the perfect time to book.

Antonio Paradiso, UK & Ireland MD, MSC Cruises, commented: “Our trade partners are vital to the success of the UK business which is why we regularly reward them with incentives and bonuses.”

