A Wintertime of Wonder by Four Seasons Hotel Baku

Four Seasons Hotel Baku is set to light up at the turn of the year with a fine collection of festive celebrations, from the cosy Christmas Market to sparkling Christmas tree decorations designed by Cartier to the legendary New Year’s Eve disco soirees.

Bringing the magic and wonder of the festive season to life, every occasion at Four Seasons will be one to cherish.

Winter Wonderland Offer

Guests of Four Seasons Hotel Baku may enjoy a third night free along with a complimentary daytrip to the postcard-perfect surroundings of Pik Palace Hotel at Shahdag Mountain Resort (2,500 metres or 8200 feet above sea level) for skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobile driving and other exciting winter activities. The largest and most prominent winter resort in the country, Shahdag Mountain Resort offers world-class skiing, winter-inspired menus and breath-taking mountain vistas.

Winter Wonderland offer inclusions:



• Three nights stay for the price of two at Four Seasons Hotel Baku

• Complimentary daily shuttle bus to Pik Palace Hotel in Shahdag Mountain Resort

• Complimentary ski lift pass at the resort

• 20 percent savings on ski equipment

• 15 percent savings on food and beverage charges in restaurants of Shahdag Mountain Resort (excludes Scalini)

The Winter Wonderland offer is available from December 15, 2022 to February 28, 2023, subject to availability.

Christmas Market at Piazza Lounge

• Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Friday, January 6, 2023

Stroll through the charming Christmas Market lined with beautifully decorated spaces packed full of unique gifts, classic gingerbread houses, a hot chocolate and glühwein station, and more. Guests looking to satisfy their holiday cravings may enjoy the Festive Afternoon Tea served with traditional English scones, finger sandwiches and sweet, tasty treats. Toast to the season that sparkles with a glass of bubbles from the moving Champagne Bar!

Christmas Eve Dinner at Zafferano Restaurant

• Saturday, December 24, 2022, 7:00-11:00 pm

• AZN 95 per person inclusive of food only (AZN 35 for beverage package)

Dine with family and friends on a special night in Zafferano and feel the holiday spirit in a cosy festive setting.

Christmas Sparkling Brunches at Zafferano

• Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25, 2022, 12:30-4:00 pm

• AZN 110 per person inclusive of food only (AZN 40 for beverage package)

The legendary Christmas brunches return to Zafferano. Guests are invited to enjoy a buffet spread of live cooking stations and desserts, accompanied by a live band performance and a kid’s corner filled with activities.

Follow the Call of the Disco Ball on New Year’s Eve

Usher in 2023 with decadent cuisine and disco-themed events featuring a full line-up of entertainment ranging from live bands to DJ tunes. The New Year’s Eve party of the year promises to bring the groove back with popular disco classics, colourful outfits and funky beats. The next morning, start the New Year in style with the New Year’s Sparkling Brunch.

Zafferano Restaurant accompanied by live band performance

• Saturday, December 31, 2022, 8:00 pm –12:00 midnight

• Dinner buffet : AZN 210 per person inclusive of food only (additional AZN 125 per person to be charged for house beverage package)

Kaspia Rooftop Restaurant accompanied by DJ performance

• Saturday, December 31, 2022, 8:00 pm – 3:00 am

• Dinner Buffet: AZN 250 per person inclusive of food only (additional AZN 125 per person to be charged for house beverage package)

Bentley’s Bar – After Party accompanied by DJ performance

• Saturday, December 31, 2022, 11:00 pm – 3:00 am

• AZN 90 per person inclusive free flow house beverages

• AZN 35 per person for canapes

New Year’s Day Sparkling Brunch at Zafferano

• Sunday, January 1, 2023, 12:30-4:00 pm

• AZN 110 per person inclusive of food only (AZN 40 for beverage package)

Welcome the New Year with a decadent brunch serving up the freshest signature dishes by Executive Chef Renato Rizzi and his team. Be entertained by live musicians throughout the afternoon and revel in the first day of 2023 with loved ones.

Terms and Conditions

• Prepayment is required

• Kids policy: 0-5 years old - on a complimentary basis; 6-11 years old – 50 percent savings

Gift Card

Give the gift of unforgettable experiences by purchasing Four Seasons Gift Cards for loved ones this season.

Reservations

The team at Four Seasons Hotel Baku look forward to welcoming guests for unforgettable celebrations during the most magical time of the year.

Contact the Hotel’s Reservations team for bookings: [email protected] or +994 12 404

