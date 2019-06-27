MSC Cruises to base two ships in South Africa for 2020 season

MSC Cruises has announced it will bring two ships to South Africa’s shores for the 2020/2021 cruise season.

This will mark the first time that two different classes of MSC Cruises’ ships will be deployed in South Africa, MSC Opera (Lirica Class) and MSC Musica (Musica Class).

Ross Volk, managing director for MSC Cruises South Africa, commented: “The deployment for the first time of two classes of MSC Cruises ship to South Africa for the local 2020/2021 cruise season will allow us to meet more fully the growth in demand we have experienced over the past few years.

“As such, it is also as a further sign of MSC Cruises’ long-standing commitment to this key market and its tourism.”

From December 2020 MSC Opera will homeport in Cape Town, joining MSC Musica – which will be based in Durban as of November.

MSC Musica and MSC Opera, which was completely refurbished in 2014 as part of the Company’s Renaissance Programme, will together offer over 60 cruises next season.

The two ships will serve alternate routes, providing South African and international cruisers with a wider choice of cruise options to suit their needs.

Highlights of these itineraries include: Pomene Bay in Mozambique, a marine safari experience, complete with its own beach club, the MSC Pomene Safari Beach Club, exclusively for MSC Cruises guests; and, Portuguese Island, a small, uninhabited island set between the African coast and the Indian Ocean, Maputo, the capital of Mozambique and Port Elizabeth, South Africa.