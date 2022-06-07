MSC Cruises resumes full services

MSC Cruises’ entire fleet of 19 ships is now back at sea following MSC Musica’s return to water at the start of the summer season from Monfalcone/Venice in Italy.

MSC Musica set sail for the first of her planned 23 seven-night summer 2022 voyages to Katakolon in Greece, the traditional birthplace of the Olympic Games, the Greek islands of both Crete and Santorini, plus Bari in Italy, before she returns next weekend to her seasonal homeport.

“We are so proud to see our entire fleet back at sea. It has been a challenge given the pandemic ashore but our industry-leading health and safety protocol has put us in a position of strength and confidence whereby all of our vessels are now at sea to give our travel agent partners and their customers what they want. Relaxing, enjoyable and, above all else, safe cruise holidays.

“We were the first major line to return to international cruising back in summer 2020 as health and safety is absolutely paramount for all of us at MSC Cruises which is now ably demonstrated - as we promised last year - with our entire fleet of ships back at sea for summer 2022.”

Following the global cruise industry’s voluntary shutdown in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic ashore, MSC Grandiosa became the first ship of any major cruise line to return to sea in August 2020 under MSC Cruises’ pioneering health and safety protocol designed for the wellbeing of the line’s guests and crew.

MSC Cruises continued throughout the pandemic to stick to its ambitious expansion programme and in 2021 it introduced two new vessels to its fleet, MSC Virtuosa and MSC Seashore.

The brand will welcome two more ships at the end of 2022 – MSC Seascape and its first liquefied natural gas-powered vessel, MSC World Europa. Sales for both ships are already open.

MSC Cruises’ full fleet deployment for summer 2022 is:

West Mediterranean: MSC Meraviglia - homeport Barcelona; MSC Opera - homeport Genoa; MSC Orchestra - homeport Genoa; MSC Seaside - homeport Genoa; MSC Seaview - homeport Genoa; MSC Splendida - homeport Genoa.

East Mediterranean: MSC Armonia - homeport Venice/Marghera; MSC Fantasia - homeport Trieste; MSC Lirica - homeport Piraeus; MSC Musica - homeport Monfalcone/Venice; MSC Sinfonia – Venice/Marghera.

Northern Europe: MSC Grandiosa - homeport Kiel; MSC Magnifica - homeport Hamburg; MSC Poesia - homeport Warnemünde; MSC Preziosa - homeport Kiel; MSC Virtuosa - homeport Southampton.

North America: MSC Divina - homeport Port Canaveral; MSC Seashore - homeport Miami.

Middle East: MSC Bellissima - homeports Dubai a.

MSC Cruises is considered the World’s Leading Large Ship Cruise Line 2021 by World Travel Awards.