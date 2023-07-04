Fly high on the Fourth of July with Aer Lingus

In celebration of Independence Day today (4 July), Aer Lingus has launched great fare savings for those in the Manchester region looking to travel stateside.

Customers ‘’four-tunate’’ enough to take to the skies, can benefit from £100 off Economy fares and £200 off Business Class tickets to both New York, and Orlando when flying directly from Manchester with Aer Lingus.

Customers can take advantage of the promotional transatlantic fares when booking between now and midnight on the 10 July, for travel between now and 31 October 2023.

With daily direct flights from the carrier’s northern hub to the ‘Big Apple’, New York JFK and to the ‘Theme Park Capital of the World’, Orlando, crossing the Atlantic has never been easier.

The promotional fares pose the perfect opportunity to pack the suitcase, get into the patriotic spirit, and book that well-earned mid-summer getaway to North America.

Whether customers are looking to ride the day away in Florida, or see the sights and sounds of New York City, Aer Lingus has it covered.

Holidaymakers and business travellers alike can expect a warm and friendly Irish welcome, delicious in-flight dining, and complimentary access to a world of entertainment on the airline’s direct transatlantic services from Manchester.

For more information on transatlantic flights and for bookings, visit aerlingus.com.