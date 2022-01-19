Ryanair adds Menorca route this summer

Ryanair has added an additional route to its summer schedule, with plans to fly from Manchester to Menorca twice a week from May.

The low-cost carrier has resorted over 560 routes this year and opened 16 bases throughout the last 12 months.

Ryanair is also looking toward the arrival of 65 new Boeing 737 Max planes over the summer, each of which offers four per cent more sears than the existing planes it operates.

Ryanair director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are pleased to add this new route to Menorca as part of the UK summer 2022 schedule, offering our customers more amazing European destinations to choose from when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.”